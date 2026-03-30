Health Services Academy Announces Transition from PhlebotomyU to HealthCareerU

Health Services Academy today announced the official transition of its training institution from PhlebotomyU to HealthCareerU, reflecting the organization's expansion into a broader range of allied healthcare education programs.
SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Services Academy has announced the official transition of its training institution from PhlebotomyU to HealthCareerU, reflecting the organization's expansion into a broader range of allied healthcare education programs. The transition to HealthCareerU will roll out over the next 12 months, allowing for a smooth and coordinated alignment across branding, programs, and regulatory communications.
HealthCareerU, formerly known as PhlebotomyU, will continue operating under Health Services Academy with no changes to its ownership, leadership, or regulatory standing. The institution remains approved by all requisite government organizations, including the Bureau of Private Post Secondary Education (BPPE), California Department of Public Health (CDPH) & California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI), and all existing programs, certifications, and student records remain fully valid and unaffected.
The transition to HealthCareerU represents a strategic evolution beyond phlebotomy training, aligning the institution's name with its growing portfolio of healthcare career programs. In addition to its established phlebotomy courses, HealthCareerU is expanding into new areas of allied health education to better serve the increasing demand for skilled healthcare professionals.
"This transition reflects our long-term vision to provide comprehensive healthcare training pathways," said Preston "Cinco" Plumb, President & CEO at Health Services Academy. "While our school name is evolving, our commitment to student success, regulatory compliance, and high-quality education remains exactly the same."
Current students and graduates of PhlebotomyU will experience no disruption. All programs, certifications, and institutional approvals continue seamlessly under the new HealthCareerU name.
The launch of HealthCareerU also includes enhancements to student resources, expanded program offerings, and a renewed focus on career-driven healthcare education designed to meet workforce needs across California and beyond.
For more information, visit: https://healthcareeru.com/
Media Contact
Preston "Cinco" Plumb, HealthCareerU, 1 (619) 294-2192, [email protected], https://healthcareeru.com/
SOURCE HealthCareerU
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