Health Services Academy Announces Transition from PhlebotomyU to HealthCareerU

This transition reflects our long-term vision to provide comprehensive healthcare training pathways. Post this

The transition to HealthCareerU represents a strategic evolution beyond phlebotomy training, aligning the institution's name with its growing portfolio of healthcare career programs. In addition to its established phlebotomy courses, HealthCareerU is expanding into new areas of allied health education to better serve the increasing demand for skilled healthcare professionals.

"This transition reflects our long-term vision to provide comprehensive healthcare training pathways," said Preston "Cinco" Plumb, President & CEO at Health Services Academy. "While our school name is evolving, our commitment to student success, regulatory compliance, and high-quality education remains exactly the same."

Current students and graduates of PhlebotomyU will experience no disruption. All programs, certifications, and institutional approvals continue seamlessly under the new HealthCareerU name.

The launch of HealthCareerU also includes enhancements to student resources, expanded program offerings, and a renewed focus on career-driven healthcare education designed to meet workforce needs across California and beyond.

For more information, visit: https://healthcareeru.com/

Media Contact

Preston "Cinco" Plumb, HealthCareerU, 1 (619) 294-2192, [email protected], https://healthcareeru.com/

SOURCE HealthCareerU