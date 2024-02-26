Health Tech Academy Launches Bootcamp for Aspiring Healthcare IT Experts

"Our Healthcare IT bootcamp delivers streamlined education fundamentals that greatly improve student career prospects," said Health Tech Academy Product Manager, Danish Khan. Post this

"We're excited to make a social impact by launching a program through innovative learning models and at a very reasonable cost which increases the ROI for the student for their time and fees. In less than two (2) months, people can study, take the certification, and land a remote job in healthcare IT" said Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy. "This program features a curriculum specifically designed to provide students with the skills, peer networking, hands-on experience, confidence they'll need for successful healthcare careers."

Direct access to expert coaches from the industry is one of several headline features that HTA's newest program offers. Students can practice newly developed skills in a risk-free environment that offers fast mentor feedback. Students navigate self-paced units at their own speed, at less than one-third the total cost of an online college program. Exam fees, materials, and certification costs are all included in a base fee that prepares students for healthcare careers in 3-4 months.

"Our Healthcare IT bootcamp delivers streamlined education fundamentals that greatly improve student career prospects," said Health Tech Academy Product Manager, Danish Khan. "Each program feature —from the online learning modules to our career assessment that evaluates your potential—was designed to accelerate student education and fill notable skills gaps across the healthcare sector."

This latest initiative headlines Health Tech Academy's comprehensive suite of healthcare career certification programs, including online curriculums for aspiring medical assistants, patient care technicians, surgical technologists, to mention a few. They remain committed to delivering a faster path to meaningful healthcare careers, behind curriculums that fit virtually any lifestyle. Without a two-year campus commitment or substantial debt, Health Tech Academy connects the next generation of healthcare professionals with well-paying positions, all on your timeline.

