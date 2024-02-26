Health Tech Academy Launches Bootcamp for Aspiring Healthcare IT Experts

Flexible online Healthcare IT curriculum prepares aspiring healthcare professionals for ITF+ and CEHRS certifications, delivering in-demand education on an accelerated timetable.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Tech Academy has released its online Healthcare Information Technology bootcamp program for the next generation of aspiring healthcare professionals. The healthcare IT curriculum is designed to develop skills, competencies and certification prep. It is offered through an innovative education model where self-paced learning is combined with group coaching, mobile learning, individual coaching, social learning and career readiness support. Students only need a high school diploma/GED and reliable internet access to quickly adopt skills in electronic health record (EHS) systems, medical imaging technology, patient management systems, and other healthcare software solutions.
Health Tech Academy (HTA) launched its Healthcare IT program to address the anticipated need for thousands of promising health information technologists and medical registrar careers. HTA intentionally structured coursework to include foundational lessons in basic medical terminology, patient records, and human resource information systems (HRIS), creating candidates trained beyond the hard skills required for strict healthcare information technology work.
"We're excited to make a social impact by launching a program through innovative learning models and at a very reasonable cost which increases the ROI for the student for their time and fees. In less than two (2) months, people can study, take the certification, and land a remote job in healthcare IT" said Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy. "This program features a curriculum specifically designed to provide students with the skills, peer networking, hands-on experience, confidence they'll need for successful healthcare careers."
Direct access to expert coaches from the industry is one of several headline features that HTA's newest program offers. Students can practice newly developed skills in a risk-free environment that offers fast mentor feedback. Students navigate self-paced units at their own speed, at less than one-third the total cost of an online college program. Exam fees, materials, and certification costs are all included in a base fee that prepares students for healthcare careers in 3-4 months.
"Our Healthcare IT bootcamp delivers streamlined education fundamentals that greatly improve student career prospects," said Health Tech Academy Product Manager, Danish Khan. "Each program feature —from the online learning modules to our career assessment that evaluates your potential—was designed to accelerate student education and fill notable skills gaps across the healthcare sector."
This latest initiative headlines Health Tech Academy's comprehensive suite of healthcare career certification programs, including online curriculums for aspiring medical assistants, patient care technicians, surgical technologists, to mention a few. They remain committed to delivering a faster path to meaningful healthcare careers, behind curriculums that fit virtually any lifestyle. Without a two-year campus commitment or substantial debt, Health Tech Academy connects the next generation of healthcare professionals with well-paying positions, all on your timeline.
