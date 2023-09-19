Health Tech Academy Launches Curriculum for Aspiring Surgical Technologists

The academy offers comprehensive training for aspiring professionals, emphasizing hands-on learning and a well-rounded skillset to meet healthcare industry demands.
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A renowned leader in online medical education, Health Tech Academy has released their Surgical Technologist bootcamp program. The latest in a line of accelerated learning options for aspiring health and medical professionals, their Surgical Technologist curriculum blends self-paced learning options with formative education. Students quickly adopt in-demand skills in surgical technology, through experience in diagnostics, infection control surgical technique, and information technology.
Health Tech Academy launched their Surgical Technologist program to address the growing need for high-level surgical technologists and their capabilities. HTA deliberately added courses in patient care, sterilization, and IT operations to create well-rounded surgical candidates, trained beyond the hard skills required for medicine.
"We are thrilled to announce our latest curriculum tailored specifically for aspiring surgical technologists," said Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy. "Our online platform, certified educators, senior mentorship team, and the courses themselves were all designed to prepare students for successful healthcare careers."
Among the program's stand-out features is its emphasis on hands-on learning. Students can practice and refine their skills through digital labs, simulations, and other education models that offer a virtual, risk-free environment. Hands-on experience builds student confidence and amplifies aptitude for hire as a natural supplement to core education and assessments.
"Our Surgical Technologist bootcamp represents the next step in our commitment to high-quality education," said Health Tech Academy Chairman and lead investor Ed Sattar. "We created each feature of this program —from coursework to our career assessment that evaluates your potential—with real students, real people in mind."
This latest initiative headlines Health Tech Academy's comprehensive suite of healthcare career certification programs, including online curriculums for aspiring medical assistants, patient care technicians, and medical coders. They remain committed to bridging the gap between medical knowledge and practical skill, in ways that connect students with rewarding healthcare careers without years of university coursework.
Health Tech Academy empowers the future healthcare workforce to provide life-changing opportunities for personal and professional growth.
If you would like more information about the Surgical Technologist bootcamp from Health Tech Academy, or any of their other preparatory healthcare bootcamp programs, visit the Surgical Technology Bootcamp page, or call (855) 590-6601, to learn more.
