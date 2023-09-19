Health Tech Academy Launches Curriculum for Aspiring Surgical Technologists

We created each feature of our Surgical Technologist program —from coursework to our career assessment that evaluates your potential—with real students, real people in mind. - Ed Sattar, Health Tech Academy Chairman and Lead Investor Tweet this

"We are thrilled to announce our latest curriculum tailored specifically for aspiring surgical technologists," said Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy. "Our online platform, certified educators, senior mentorship team, and the courses themselves were all designed to prepare students for successful healthcare careers."

Among the program's stand-out features is its emphasis on hands-on learning. Students can practice and refine their skills through digital labs, simulations, and other education models that offer a virtual, risk-free environment. Hands-on experience builds student confidence and amplifies aptitude for hire as a natural supplement to core education and assessments.

"Our Surgical Technologist bootcamp represents the next step in our commitment to high-quality education," said Health Tech Academy Chairman and lead investor Ed Sattar. "We created each feature of this program —from coursework to our career assessment that evaluates your potential—with real students, real people in mind."

This latest initiative headlines Health Tech Academy's comprehensive suite of healthcare career certification programs, including online curriculums for aspiring medical assistants, patient care technicians, and medical coders. They remain committed to bridging the gap between medical knowledge and practical skill, in ways that connect students with rewarding healthcare careers without years of university coursework.

Health Tech Academy empowers the future healthcare workforce to provide life-changing opportunities for personal and professional growth.

If you would like more information about the Surgical Technologist bootcamp from Health Tech Academy, or any of their other preparatory healthcare bootcamp programs, visit the Surgical Technology Bootcamp page, or call (855) 590-6601, to learn more.

