Health Tech Academy Launches Online Bootcamp for Aspiring Phlebotomy Technicians

"We anticipate an immediate, positive social impact with the launch of our new Phlebotomy Technician program with flexible learning modules at a reasonable cost" said Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy. "This program will quickly increase students' return on education. In sixteen weeks, people can study, obtain the certification, and land a meaningful career serving patients in a phlebotomy technician capacity. The bootcamp features a dynamic curriculum designed to provide students with the skills today's employers need, alongside opportunities for peer networking, and hands-on experience."

Direct, day-one access to expert healthcare coaches is one of several headline elements that HTA's newest bootcamp offers. Students can practice newfound skills in record-keeping, patient care, and data analysis in a risk-free setting featuring feedback from leaders in the phlebotomy space. Students navigate self-paced units at their own preferred pace, at less than one-third the cost of a traditional college degree program. Exam fees, course materials, and certification costs are all included in a single fee that prepares learners for healthcare employment in 3-4 months.

"Our Phlebotomy Tech bootcamp streamlines education for a new healthcare career path" said Health Tech Academy's Product and Programs Manager, Danish Khan. "Each feature of our Phlebotomy Technician bootcamp, specifically our online learning modules and our "study now, pay later" financing options with our partners like Edly and Salli Mae, was designed and implemented to accelerate the rate of student education and equip the workforce with much-needed phlebotomy skills."

This bootcamp is the latest in Health Tech Academy's line of healthcare career certification programs, including online programs for aspiring dental assistants, medical assistants, patient care technicians, and surgical technologists, to mention a few. They remain committed to offering a faster path to employment in the healthcare sector, behind curriculums engineered to accommodate already-busy lives. Without a two-year campus commitment or six figures of debt, Health Tech Academy connects the next generation of phlebotomy technicians with well-paying medical positions on your timeline.

