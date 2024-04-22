Health Tech Academy Launches Online Sterile Processing Certification Program

"Our newest Sterile Processing Technician bootcamp provides students with the skills, peer networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences they need to elevate their career opportunities" said Health Tech Academy Product and Programs Manager Danish Khan. Post this

"We're committed to pioneer a new program that prepares future sterile processing technicians for bright futures in allied health" said Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy. "In only 16 weeks, students learn all they need to study, complete their program, earn their CRCST certification, and land a meaningful career. We're all about maximizing their return on investment and reducing the amount of study time necessary before candidates enter the workforce."

HTA's latest program provides learners with direct access to seasoned sterile processing technicians, already established in the field. Direct, 1:1 channels between students and technicians helps accelerate the learning process beyond what universities can offer. Students find the freedom to develop, exercise, and deepen newfound skills in risk-free environments that encourage testing and collaboration. Students can also navigate each lesson at their own pace, with fast mentor feedback that eliminates roadblocks during the learning process. All exam fees, materials, and certification costs are all included in a single, base fee that's less than 1/3 the cost of a traditional degree program.

"Our newest Sterile Processing Technician bootcamp provides students with the skills, peer networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences they need to elevate their career opportunities" said Health Tech Academy Product and Programs Manager Danish Khan. "Each feature of our program, from the online modules to our career evaluation assessment, was designed to help students fill notable gaps in the current allied health landscape."

This program is the latest in Health Tech Academy's line of comprehensive healthcare certification programs, including their in-demand certifications for aspiring patient care technicians, medical assistants, surgical technologists, and medical coders. They deliver one of the fastest possible paths to a fulfilling healthcare career, behind curriculums that fit virtually any lifestyle, timeline, or level of commitment. With the years-long dedication or debt that college requires, Health Tech Academy helps connect future sterile processing technicians with well-paying positions at a pace that works best for them.

About Health Tech Academy (HTA): HTA is a healthcare talent transformation company. HTA partners with healthcare systems, higher education institutions, and workforce boards to solve healthcare talent transformation through innovative learning models.

If you would like more information about the Sterile Processing bootcamp from Health Tech Academy, or any of their other preparatory healthcare bootcamp programs, visit the Sterile Processing bootcamp page, or call (855) 590-6601, to learn more.

