Health Tech Academy Partners with Native American Jump Start to Bring No-Cost Allied Healthcare Training to the Native American Community

"Together, we are not only addressing critical Allied healthcare staffing needs but also empowering Native American individuals with valuable skills and career opportunities. This collaboration is a significant step towards fostering growth, education, and success within Native communities." Post this

"This is an amazing program that we are excited to share with the Native community," said Ray Southworth, Board Chair of NAJS. "Through our partnership with Health Tech Academy, we hope to provide young Native people with the opportunity to gain career-oriented skills so they can support their local communities."

Karla Coleman, National Director of Workforce Development for Health Tech Academy, expressed her enthusiasm: "I am thrilled about this partnership with NAJS. Together, we are not only addressing critical Allied healthcare staffing needs but also empowering Native American individuals with valuable skills and career opportunities. This collaboration is a significant step towards fostering growth, education, and success within Native communities."

About Health Tech Academy

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Health Tech Academy aims to transform healthcare education and staffing. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and personalized learning, our flexible healthcare bootcamps are delivered 100% online, self-paced, and tailored to fit seamlessly into your schedule. We collaborate with universities and employers to transform the healthcare workforce, one talent at a time.

To learn more about Health Tech Academy, please visit https:///healthtechacademy.org

About Native American Jump Start

Native American Jump Start is a Jackson, WY based 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide opportunities of growth and success for Native American individuals and families through education and employment. In addition to providing support to Native peoples, they also co-host the Annual Teton Powwow in May of each year.

To learn more about Native American Jump Start, please visit https:///nativeamericanjumpstart.org

For media inquiries, please contact:

Karla Coleman, National Director of Workforce Development

(888) 349-9242, (512) 882-4695

[email protected]

Media Contact

Karla Coleman, Health Tech Academy, 1 (888) 349-9242, [email protected], https://www.healthtechacademy.org/

Twitter

SOURCE Health Tech Academy