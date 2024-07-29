Health Tech Academy Partners with Native American Jump Start to Bring No-Cost Allied Healthcare Training to the Native American Community

Through this partnership, many Native American students who qualify can participate in these programs at no cost.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Tech Academy (HTA), dedicated to solving healthcare staffing challenges through innovative education and apprenticeship pathways, is pleased to announce a partnership with Native American Jump Start (NAJS), a nonprofit based in Jackson, Wyoming. NAJS's mission is to provide growth and success opportunities for Native American individuals through education and employment.
HTA and NAJS will collaborate to present Health Tech Academy's online allied healthcare bootcamps to the Native American community across the country. HTA offers comprehensive training in fields such as Surgical Technology, Medical Assisting, Patient Care Tech, Pharmacy Tech, Dental Assisting, Medical Coding, Medical Billing & Coding, and Phlebotomy Tech. Through this partnership, many Native American students who qualify can participate in these programs at no cost.
"This is an amazing program that we are excited to share with the Native community," said Ray Southworth, Board Chair of NAJS. "Through our partnership with Health Tech Academy, we hope to provide young Native people with the opportunity to gain career-oriented skills so they can support their local communities."
Karla Coleman, National Director of Workforce Development for Health Tech Academy, expressed her enthusiasm: "I am thrilled about this partnership with NAJS. Together, we are not only addressing critical Allied healthcare staffing needs but also empowering Native American individuals with valuable skills and career opportunities. This collaboration is a significant step towards fostering growth, education, and success within Native communities."
About Health Tech Academy
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Health Tech Academy aims to transform healthcare education and staffing. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and personalized learning, our flexible healthcare bootcamps are delivered 100% online, self-paced, and tailored to fit seamlessly into your schedule. We collaborate with universities and employers to transform the healthcare workforce, one talent at a time.
To learn more about Health Tech Academy, please visit https:///healthtechacademy.org
About Native American Jump Start
Native American Jump Start is a Jackson, WY based 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide opportunities of growth and success for Native American individuals and families through education and employment. In addition to providing support to Native peoples, they also co-host the Annual Teton Powwow in May of each year.
To learn more about Native American Jump Start, please visit https:///nativeamericanjumpstart.org
