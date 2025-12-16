Health Universe and Kno2 Partner to Deliver Instant Medical Record Retrieval and AI-Driven Clinical Intelligence to Clinics and Health Systems Nationwide

"Every patient interaction starts with knowing the patient's story. Partnering with Kno2 lets us deliver that story instantly, unlocking faster decisions and more complete risk assessments at the point of care." Dan Caron, Founder and CEO, Health Universe Post this

Addressing One of Healthcare's Most Persistent Bottlenecks

Medical record retrieval is a major operational and clinical burden for health systems, contributing to care delays, clinician burnout, incomplete histories, and inaccurate decision-making. By combining Kno2's connectivity with Health Universe's real-time AI processing, organizations can eliminate manual fax-based workflows, reduce chart chasing, and improve care coordination across specialties and partner sites.

"Every care episode starts with knowing the patient's story," said Dan Caron, Founder and CEO of Health Universe. "Partnering with Kno2 lets us deliver that story instantly. This unlocks faster clinical decision-making, more complete risk assessments, and dramatically lower administrative overhead. It also gives health systems a practical, scalable path to AI-augmented care delivered directly into the clinician's workflow."

A New Level of Interoperability + Intelligence

The joint solution provides:

One-Click, Nationwide Record Retrieval - Clinics and health systems can request patient records from any provider on the national networks including TEFCA, Carequality, CommonWell, and other connected sources.

Fully Automated Ingestion and Structuring - Records—PDFs, CCDAs, faxes, external EHR extracts—are routed into Health Universe's AI pipeline, automatically categorized and prepared for downstream agents.

Intelligent Summaries and Risk Insights - Health Universe agents surface the most clinically relevant information: diagnoses, medications, pathology, imaging, oncology timelines, risk scores, and longitudinal disease patterns.

Compliance-Ready AI for Enterprise Healthcare - Designed for regulated environments, Health Universe meets HIPAA, SOC-2, and ONC Predictive Decision Support (B.11) requirements and supports governance workflows needed at academic medical centers and enterprise health-IT organizations, including auditability of AI-assisted decisions.

Expanding Scalable Clinical Workflows Across the Country

"Our mission is to make patient information accessible wherever it is needed," said Therasa Bell, Co-Founder and President of Kno2. "Partnering with Health Universe takes that mission to the next level. Together, we are enabling organizations not just to access records but to immediately extract value from them through responsible and highly scalable AI." Health Universe and Kno2 are already collaborating on deployments with leading cancer centers, academic medical centers, and multi-site provider groups using the combined solution to accelerate oncology timelines, improve documentation, reduce delays in specialty referrals, and support research data pipelines.

Availability

The integrated Health Universe + Kno2 solution is available today for clinics, hospitals, and health systems. Organizations interested in accelerating record retrieval and bringing AI agents into their clinical and operational workflows can request a demo or onboarding consultation at www.healthuniverse.com.

About Health Universe

Health Universe is the AI-powered clinical intelligence platform that orchestrates predictive decision support, deterministic clinical calculators, and agentic workflows for clinicians, researchers, and enterprise health-IT teams. Built for high-compliance environments, Health Universe integrates with leading EHRs and health-system data infrastructures to surface the right insights at the right time. For more information, visit www.healthuniverse.com.

About Kno2

Kno2 is leading the future of healthcare communication by providing the nation's largest comprehensive communication network including as a federally designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) and CMS Aligned network. Kno2 enables secure, effortless exchange of patient information across providers, payers, patients, and technology vendors, processing billions of transactions annually. Learn more at www.kno2.com.

