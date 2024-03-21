HealthAxis and InfoMC Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Healthcare Management

Our shared commitment to improving healthcare delivery will not only enhance the member experience but also contribute significantly to the advancement of a healthier future. Post this

"Through this partnership, HealthAxis and InfoMC are poised to redefine the healthcare landscape," said Scott Martin, CEO, HealthAxis. "Combining our technological prowess with InfoMC's innovative care management platform will drive unparalleled innovation in the industry. Our shared commitment to improving healthcare delivery will not only enhance the member experience but also contribute significantly to the advancement of a healthier future."

"Together, InfoMC and HealthAxis provide a one-stop shop for whole-person care, delivering a seamless, end-to-end solution integrating medical and behavioral health administration with care management to streamline the care experience for vulnerable populations," said JJ Farook, Chairman and CEO, InfoMC. "Our collaboration enables organizations to more efficiently manage the diverse needs of complex members to improve financial results and the well-being of the people they serve."

The integration between HealthAxis's AxisCore™ and AxisConnect™ solutions and InfoMC's next-generation Incedo™ Enterprise Care Management Platform removes data siloes and reduces friction across interdisciplinary teams to support more informed decision-making and facilitate compliance. This synergy will empower healthcare organizations to efficiently coordinate whole-person care to address physical, behavioral, and social determinants of health at the right time and place to remove barriers, improve health equity, and optimize financial and health outcomes.

For more information about HealthAxis and InfoMC, please visit HealthAxis.com and InfoMC.com.

About HealthAxis

HealthAxis is a leader in revolutionizing U.S. healthcare, providing integrated business solutions that support payers, risk-bearing providers, and third-party administrators at every scope and scale. Our portfolio includes AxisCore™, our core administrative technology, and AxisConnect™, a suite of services encompassing BPaaS, BPO, consulting, and staff augmentation. Together, these offerings are designed to optimize operations, boost efficiency, and enhance member engagement. Committed to tackling the unique challenges in healthcare, HealthAxis enhances the experiences of members and providers, driving positive outcomes and contributing to a healthier future. For more information, visit HealthAxis.com.

About InfoMC

InfoMC has more than 25 years of experience driving innovation in the use of behavioral and social determinants and community resources to improve how organizations manage care. Our next-generation care management platform empowers plans and providers to efficiently orchestrate whole-person care—particularly for vulnerable populations—to improve health equity, accelerate time-to-value, and ensure compliance. Available as a fully integrated platform or targeted for care, utilization, behavioral health, or employee assistance/work-life program management, our solution automates and personalizes patient journeys to improve outcomes and the overall member experience and to manage the total cost of care. For more information, please visit www.infomc.com.

