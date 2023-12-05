HealthBook+ Appoints Former U.S. Senator, Leaders in Business, as Strategic Advisors

"I am truly humbled that these exemplary leaders have chosen to devote their time and intellect to helping HealthBook+ accelerate its future growth," said HealthBook+ CEO Christopher Turner. Post this

HealthBook+ empowers individuals to take appropriate health actions based on a holistic analysis of their confidential health data and related information, sourced from their provider-based electronic health records, health plan claims data, personal wearable health trackers and other connected devices, Social Determinant of Health profiles and via self-reporting. Proprietary, predictive analytics and AI models are applied to identify potential conditions early on. Next best health actions are then presented to the individual along with options for them to easily connect with their healthcare providers and other digital health solutions. For employers that sponsor HealthBook+ access for their employees, the benefits include a more engaged and productive workforce, lower absenteeism, and reduced health plan costs.

The initial group of Strategic Advisors are:

Cory Gardner – a former U.S. Congressman and Senator recognized for his bipartisan approach to problem solving. He spent substantial time overseeing healthcare and cybersecurity policy, and created legislation related to the national suicide prevention hotline. Today, he advises several businesses and organizations, including the Crypto Council for Innovation.

Michael Hanson – longtime Board Chair, President and CEO of Hunt Electric, a national electrical design, build and maintenance leader. He has personally led many projects related to hospitals, clinics, and corporate data centers.

Kathrine Nicol – founder of Nicol Health Law, a boutique law practice specializing in legal issues unique to alternative delivery models in healthcare, including direct primary care and telemedicine. She has been representing both large and smaller healthcare entities for more than 25 years.

Ken Wells – a seasoned business leader with extensive corporate health experience, spanning clinical medicine, health benefits, public health, pharmacy, and risk management.

The Strategic Advisors will provide invaluable guidance in several areas, with specific focuses on corporate development, fundraising strategy and navigating the evolving regulatory landscapes in digital health, AI and information privacy.

"I am truly humbled that these exemplary leaders have chosen to devote their time and intellect to helping HealthBook+ accelerate its future growth," said HealthBook+ CEO Christopher Turner. "It is especially exciting that they share our vision for personal health ownership. The team here and I are looking forward to working with them to help individuals determine their next best health actions."

The recruitment of the Strategic Advisor group follows the creation of a Medical Advisory Board, which advises on personalization aspects and accuracy of the HealthBook+ service, addressing both physical and mental health conditions. The company also recently added features focused on the needs of concierge and direct primary care practices.

About HealthBook+

Headquartered in Denver, CO, HealthBook+ has built a digital-first health facilitation platform that guides an individual's Next Best Health Action™ using advanced AI. Designed by doctors, HealthBook+ identifies potential conditions early on and facilitates access to healthcare screening and services through secure chats, assessments, and education. The platform's AI models are continuously reviewed by the company's Medical Advisory Board, and are powered by an individual's comprehensive health information, sourced from their provider hosted EHR systems, personal health trackers and via self-reporting. For more information, visit healthbookplus.com.

Strategic Advisor Short Biographies

Cory Gardner

Senator Cory Gardner is a fifth-generation Coloradan who was born and raised in Yuma, where his family has owned a farm equipment dealership for more than a century.

He began serving in the Colorado House of Representatives in 2005 where he spent time as the Minority Whip. Cory was then elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 and served on the Energy and Commerce Committee, with jurisdiction over the healthcare system. Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014, he served as a member of the Energy & Natural Resource Committee, on the Foreign Relations Committee and the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. He also served as Chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.

In 2019, Cory was ranked the fifth most bipartisan senator by The Lugar Center for his work in the 115th Congress to build consensus, elevate the tenor of debate, practice civility, and advance legislation on pressing issues. A member of the Senate leadership, he passed landmark legislation in conservation, foreign policy and authorized the nation's 988 national suicide prevention hotline.

Today, he works with companies and organizations in a variety of areas, from healthcare to rocketry. In particular, he serves as an advisor to the Crypto Council for Innovation, a global industry alliance focusing on inclusive regulation for digital assets and unlocking the promise of Web3.

Cory graduated summa cum laude from Colorado State University and received his law degree from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Michael Hanson

Michael Hanson is the former Board Chair, President and CEO of Hunt Electric Corp., a national electrical design, build and maintenance leader. Michael joined the company as an assistant project manager in 1985 and retired from the Board in 2021.

During his time at Hunt, Michael was directly involved in numerous projects relating to hospitals, clinics, data centers, industrial plants, and solar energy generation facilities. He began working in the electrical industry in 1979 for Sterling Electric Construction, where he held several positions until he joined Hunt.

Michael is a Board Member of the Guarantee Electrical Company in St. Louis, MO and a Board Advisor and Investor in SBE Vision of Wakefield, MA. He is also a former Trustee and Investment Committee Chair of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, a past Vice-Chair of the Children's Hospital Foundation and a past Chairman of the Freshwater Society.

With a BA in History and Political Science from the University of Minnesota, Michael also earned an MBA at the University's Carlson School of Management.

Kathrine Nicol

Kathrine Nicol is the founder of Nicol Health Law, a boutique law practice catering to entities engaged in emerging healthcare delivery models such as direct primary care ("DPC"), concierge, and telemedicine. Licensed in both Colorado and Texas, Kathrine has over 25 years of legal experience representing clients in both transactional matters and litigation. Her current focus is in assisting clients in operational and governance issues such as creating and structuring management services organizations; understanding medical board regulations and state laws pertaining to the delivery of telemedicine; and drafting the necessary documents for patients to contract/engage with DPC/Concierge medical practices.

She is a frequent speaker at DPC/Concierge events across the country including those sponsored by the American Academy of Family Physicians, HINT, and Spruce, and also speaks at healthcare benefit conferences, such as Health Rosetta, explaining how these alternative delivery models save money for self-insured businesses while providing better care and higher satisfaction for patients. Kathrine serves as outside counsel to numerous DPC/Concierge practices and business entities across the country and is a Steering Committee member of the Direct Primary Care Coalition, a Washington, DC-based advocacy group that lobbies Congress for the advancement of state, federal, and private sector policies that bring patients and doctors together to help promote better care.

Prior to founding Nicol Health Law, Kathrine served as Senior Vice President/General Counsel of Nexus Health Systems, a multi-million dollar, for-profit, physician-owned healthcare provider. She began her legal career as a law clerk in Texas for the Honorable Marcia A. Crone, United States District Judge and then joined Locke Lord, in their Houston office, as an associate representing clients in employment litigation matters.

Kathrine graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Ohio University in Athens. She then received her Juris Doctor from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and continued her education as a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Adelaide Law School in South Australia. While at the University of Adelaide Law School, she instructed second and third-year law students along with performing Ph.D. research focusing on end-of-life decision making.

Ken Wells

Dr. Ken Wells is a seasoned executive with extensive corporate health experience spanning clinical medicine, health benefits, public health, pharmacy, and risk management.

Ken has more than thirty years of corporate healthcare experience, delivering tailored services and wellness programs worldwide. He founded Alken Health Resources, an administrative resource that provides medical direction and health consulting services to Fortune-size companies. Ken has implemented and managed dozens of national and international corporate health programs through Alken, delivering innovative solutions. Ken's guidance has improved clients' quality, efficiency, and savings. His advice has benefited many industries, including energy, insurance, municipalities, healthcare, transportation, and NASA.

He serves on the Board of Trustees and chairs the University of the Incarnate Word academic affairs committee in San Antonio, Texas. He is the board vice chair for Telligen and chairs the compensation committee for OLATEC Therapeutics. Over the past two decades, he has served on nine not-for-profit and six advisory boards. Ken gained extensive governance experience through the many committees he has served on, including executive, audit, governance, nominations, HR, and quality.

Ken began his medical career at Texas Southern University, earning his bachelor's degree in pharmacy. He earned a medical doctorate and a master's in public health from the University of Texas Health Center in Houston. He completed residencies in family and occupational medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center. He completed a fellowship in primary care policy with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. He completed the aviation medicine program at the U.S. Army School of Aerospace Medicine. Ken pursued and completed the MBA program at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He holds a license to practice medicine in Texas as well as insurance licenses. He obtained certification as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SHRM).

Media Contact

Jen Massing Harris, HealthBook+, 9172732405, [email protected], https://www.massingpr.com

SOURCE HealthBook+