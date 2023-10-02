HealthBook+ Introduces Medical Advisory Board and its Mission to Optimize Personalization and Accuracy of its Digital Care Service

"I am honored to work with these distinguished medical practitioners who each contribute their expert experience to providing the best service, and who share the company's vision to empower individuals to take their next best health steps," said Dr. Sechopoulos Tweet this

The Medical Advisory Board is continuing its work and currently is focusing on:

Creation of a very detailed and comprehensive medical record for individuals, to provide a thorough analysis of all health data and most complete suggestions for care options. Each user will have a personalized experience, be able to own their health data and easily be able to review and share it.

Personalization of AI-driven screeners and tools incorporated in the HealthBook+ service to improve its accuracy and utility. The entirety of a user's health data is aggregated and leveraged to fuel various tools for improved health outcomes.

Continuous evaluation of potential partner companies and capabilities to create the most complete patient journey. Isabel Health is an example of a partnership initiated in this way. A typical user experience involves connection with best-in-class capabilities provided by a number of companies and services.

The Medical Advisory Board is led by Dr. Panos Sechopoulos, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at HealthBook+, with the support of advisory board coordinator Dr. Arleen Chung.

"I am honored to work with this team of distinguished medical practitioners who each contribute their expert experience to providing the best service, and who together share the company's vision to leverage technology to empower individuals to take their next most appropriate health steps," said Dr. Sechopoulos.

The members of the Medical Advisory Board are:

Panos Sechopoulos, MD – Specialist in Gastroenterology. Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at HealthBook+. Leader of the Medical Advisory Board.

Arleen Chung, MD – Specialist in Pediatrics. Coordinator of the Medical Advisory Board.

David Vigder, MD – Specialist in Internal Medicine focusing on Direct Primary Care.

Benjamin Wiseman, MD – Specialist in Mental and Behavioral Health.

Yunguo Yu, PhD, MD – Specialist in Healthcare and AI/Health Data-Driven Models.

Further experienced medical experts are being selected so that the advisory board can include multiple members with common specialties, and to increase the overall domain scope of the advisory board.

About HealthBook+

Headquartered in Denver, CO, HealthBook+ has built a digital-first early identification and care platform that guides an individual's next best health action using advanced AI. Designed by doctors and featuring the Serea digital human, HealthBook+ identifies potential conditions early on and facilitates access to healthcare screening and services through secure chats, peer coaching, and education. The platform's AI models are continuously reviewed by the company's Medical Advisory Board, and are powered by an individual's comprehensive health information, sourced from their provider-hosted EHR systems, personal health trackers and via self-reporting. For more information, visit https://healthbookplus.com.

