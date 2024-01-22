HealthBridge Financial Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates HealthBridge Financial is committed to strong cybersecurity and meeting key regulations to protect sensitive data.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthBridge Financial, which offers a patient payment solution that bridges the financial needs of patients and healthcare providers, today announced that the HealthBridge platforms have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's platforms residing through Amazon Web Services (AWS) have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places HealthBridge Financial in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"We are thrilled to demonstrate to our partners and clients that the HealthBridge platforms have obtained the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification," said Tim Heger, Chief Technical Officer, and Chief Information Security Officer at HealthBridge.

"HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Individually, each element exceeds most other programs, and collectively they make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available."

About HealthBridge

HealthBridge Financial, Inc. offers a patient payment solution that works for everyone. The HealthBridge Patient Financial Security Program gives healthcare providers the ability to improve revenue and accelerate cash flow while making patient care more accessible, affordable, and equitable. HealthBridge helps patients access care and afford their financial responsibility with a simple monthly statement and consumer-friendly repayment terms, including 0.00% interest for all patients. To learn more, visit myhealthbridge.com.

