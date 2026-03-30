HealthBridge Financial, Inc. Achieves HITRUST r2 Recertification, Demonstrating Ongoing Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection

HITRUST Certification validates HealthBridge Financial, Inc.'s software applications are meeting rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthBridge Financial, Inc., which delivers a unique patient payment solution to healthcare providers, announced that its proprietary software applications have achieved HITRUST recertification for cybersecurity and information protection.

The HITRUST Certification demonstrates that HealthBridge Financial, Inc. has met requirements defined by leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST's Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.

"Protecting patient data is non-negotiable, especially as cyber threats evolve. HITRUST Certification validates that our security controls meet the most rigorous standards in healthcare. It's a commitment we renew every year because our clients and their patients deserve nothing less," said Leon Chism, CTO and CISO of HealthBridge Financial, Inc.

"Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates HealthBridge Financial, Inc.'s commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process," said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. "This achievement reflects the organization's proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust."

About HealthBridge Financial, Inc.

HealthBridge Financial, Inc. is a revenue cycle fintech company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company offers a new kind of solution to bridge the financial needs of patients and healthcare providers. Through capital market partnerships and a proprietary software platform, the HealthBridge Program accelerates healthcare providers' cash flow, without recourse, and lowers administrative costs.

Media Contact

Meg Brownley, HealthBridge Financial, Inc., 1 616-320-2848 809, [email protected], myhealthbridge.com

SOURCE HealthBridge Financial, Inc.