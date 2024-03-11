Healthcare and Intellectual Property Experts Discuss Critical Trends Impacting Healthcare and Life Sciences Companies

Intellectual Property (IP) understanding is important across the entire business enterprise. IP management contributes business value that extends beyond the legal department and the R&D teams within companies. Post this

Notable trends across the intellectual property space relevant to healthcare companies include using IP assets to access capital as companies leverage IP as collateral for loans. Additionally, there is a rising demand among academic medical centers and medical device companies to understand the value of faculty-developed IP and patents for licensing and planning purposes.

IP strategy and valuation expert Greg Campanella, CLP emphasizes a shift towards proactive IP management among healthcare organizations, stressing the importance of measuring improvements in IP value and establishing performance metrics. Rapid artificial intelligence (AI) technology adoption and regulatory action further underscores the need for effective IP management. AI platforms are increasingly utilized across healthcare sub-sectors to drive productivity and reduce costs.

In advising healthcare and life science companies on IP protection and management, Noor Al-Banna, CFA, CLP, highlighted the importance of aligning IP strategies with organizational goals, conducting thorough IP audits, and implementing robust IP management systems.

Overall, the experts emphasized the critical role of IP in driving innovation, securing investments, and fostering growth within the healthcare and life sciences industries. As companies and organizations in these sectors continue to navigate dynamic market landscapes, proactive and strategic IP management will remain paramount.

To further explore the conversation between J.S. Held healthcare and intellectual property experts visit: https://www.jsheld.com/insights/articles/inside-the-healthcare-industry-the-growing-importance-of-intellectual-property-valuations.

