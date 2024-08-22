Healthcare Company HealthyMD Ranks No. 1838 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 285 Percent, HealthyMD Ranks No. 1838 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed that HealthyMD ranks No. 1838 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our entire HealthyMD team is thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 and even more honored to be listed as a top 200 company in our home state of Florida," said HealthyMD Co-founder Clifford W. Knights II. "This honor is not just a celebration of our past achievements but a testament to our determination, resilience, and the work we set out to do years ago. As we look to the future of HealthyMD, we are eager to leverage this momentum to drive our vision forward and be a model of innovation that can foster even greater impact in the years to come."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"As self-funded entrepreneurs, Cliff and I are extremely proud to be listed as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US," said Co-founder Steve Vixamar. "Entrepreneurship is no easy journey, particularly when tackling an issue that has only exacerbated over the last decade. However, Cliff and I are committed to expanding our mission of confronting the stigma and impacts of sexual health. Together, we are building a legacy of success and impact that we hope will inspire other entrepreneurs and move the needle on a societal issue impacting millions of people across the nation."

HealthyMD is a healthcare company that provides comprehensive, end-to-end sexual healthcare for underserved communities and populations across the United States. Built on a decade of success addressing the sexual health epidemic in Florida, HealthyMD now comprises nearly a dozen brick-and-mortar locations across the Southeast, a fleet of mobile clinics, and a robust telemedicine practice. To date, HealthyMD has helped save 50,000 lives with a goal to save millions of lives.

To learn more about HealthyMD, please visit www.HealthyMD.com, and follow the brand on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About HealthyMD

