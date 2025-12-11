Healthcare Industry Executives are Likely to be Personal Targets of Cybercrime

"With public opinion of healthcare companies continuing to drop, attacks targeting healthcare organizations will continue to rise, unfortunately," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. Post this

According to the 2025 World Security Report by Allied Universal surveying 2,352 corporate security chiefs at large global companies with combined revenue exceeding $25 trillion:

42% of security chiefs report a significant increase in threats of violence against company executives.

75% say their companies have been targeted by misinformation or disinformation campaigns.

44% identify increasing economic instability as the dominating security-impacting hazard over the next year.

Seven in 10 global institutional investors say top executives' contributions represent 30% or more of company value.

This data is supported by BlackCloak's experience with protecting senior leadership within the Healthcare sector. Over the past year, 100% of the healthcare executives onboarded by BlackCloak had some form of personal data exposure that increased risk to them and the organization, ranging from breached or weak passwords to compromised devices, including home networks accessible to the Internet and connected smart home systems.

Over the past nine months, BlackCloak has been monitoring an average of three to five personal devices per healthcare executive under our protection. During the removal of sensitive information from data broker sites and remediation of credentials to prevent account takeovers, our Threat Intelligence Team has:

Eliminated over 137,000 data broker records revealing executive home addresses, emails, and family information across more than 50 healthcare companies.

Uncovered malware risks in 13% of healthcare executives' home devices.

Discovered that 100% of protected executives had breached clear-text passwords (3,080 total), which BlackCloak remediated before they could be exploited.

"With public opinion of healthcare companies continuing to drop, attacks targeting healthcare organizations will continue to rise, unfortunately," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "The one-year anniversary of the fatal attack on UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson is a stark reminder of the threats posed to corporate executives and their families. As the risks facing healthcare and other executives continue, Digital Executive Protection has become an essential component of corporate cybersecurity strategies."

For more information about the current state of executive risk in Healthcare, visit https://blackcloak.io/protecting-healthcare-executives-in-an-era-of-heightened-risk/.

