Healthcare Innovation Company and the Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness Announce Advancing Behavioral Health and Policy Summit, Dec. 5-6, in Washington, D.C.

The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc) and the Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness (ABHW) announced that they will be partnering to produce the Advancing Behavioral Health and Policy Summit in Washington, D.C., December 5-6 at The Watergate Hotel. The Summit is a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder event that focuses on policies, advancements, and collaborations that drive positive change in the equitable access, delivery, and quality of mental health and substance use disorder services.

Taking place at The Watergate Hotel, the Advancing Behavioral Health and Policy Summit is a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder event that focuses on policies, advancements, and collaborations that drive positive change in the equitable access, delivery, and quality of mental health and substance use disorder services.

"Since the founding of the Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness in 1994, ABHW has been staunch advocates for federal legislative and regulatory policies that help increase access to high-quality mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) care," said Pamela Greenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness. "The Advancing Behavioral Health and Policy Summit is a great opportunity for attendees to engage in thought-provoking conversations and learn about how legislation and regulations can help remove barriers to care, improve crisis response, combat the workforce shortage, promote integrated care models, and ensure people continue to receive the care they need. This Summit provides a place for attendees to dive into and learn about behavioral health policies that ensure everyone who needs it has access to high-quality, affordable mental health and SUD care."

The Summit is co-located with thINc's Value-Based Care Summit, which brings together healthcare providers, health plans, pharmaceutical companies/manufacturers, and regulatory and legislative leaders to discuss novel approaches, innovative models, and mutually beneficial partnerships that drive care delivery transformation and accelerate the transition to value-based care.

"This Summit reinforces our mission and belief that elevating the focus on behavioral health services must be an integral element towards the value-based care movement," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, VP of Strategy and Content, at The Healthcare Innovation Company. "This is a forward-thinking, two-day program that brings together the entire healthcare ecosystem, including, employers, government and public health agencies, and state, local community, and advocacy organizations to discuss major initiatives and the driving forces to advance behavioral health. We are proud to partner with ABHW and look forward to a fantastic, impactful event."

Both Summits are expected to sell out. Organizations and their teams looking to attend, speak, and sponsor are encouraged to visit https://www.thINc360.com/behavioral to learn more.

About The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc)

The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc) creates and produces the world-renowned Healthcare Innovation Congress, thINc360. It also develops content that keeps healthcare, pharma and life sciences executives engaged and informed. By delivering timely content through its live events, webinars, and additional digital offerings, thINc is a catalyst for change for today's leading organizations, providing them with insights and recommendations to make better business decisions, contain costs, and deliver better results for the populations and markets they serve. Learn more at: https://www.thINc360.com

About the Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness (ABHW)

ABHW is the leading health plan association working to improve access and quality of care for mental health and substance use disorders. ABHW's members include national and regional health plans who care for more than 200 million people. Together, we work to reduce stigma and advance federal policy on mental health and substance use disorder care. ABHW member companies - Aetna Behavioral Health, Elevance Health, Centene Corporation/Magellan Health, Evernorth, a Cigna company, Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare, New Directions Behavioral Health/Lucet, Optum, and PerformCare, a subsidiary of AmeriHealth Caritas. To learn more, visit https://www.abhw.org and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ABHWorg and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/association-for-behavioral-health-and-wellness/

