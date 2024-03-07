Healthcare Innovation Company Announces Investor-Led Panels on the Latest Trends for Healthcare, Navigating Generative AI at Its Annual thINc360 Event, May 29-31, in D.C.

Flare Capital Partners, SteelSky Ventures, Independence Blue Cross (IBX), CareFirst BCBS' Healthworx Ventures, Black Opal Ventures confirmed to speak

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Healthcare Innovation Company announced the addition of more investor perspectives at its upcoming thINc360 event, taking place May 29-31, in Washington, D.C, including:

"Investing in Healthcare: What's Hot? And What's Not?" featuring:

Flare Capital Partners' Co-Founder and General Partner, Michael Greeley

SteelSky Ventures' Managing Partner, Casey Albert

Independence Blue Cross' VP of Corporate Development and Strategic Investments, Obadiah Sang

"Investors' Perspective: Navigating the Digital Wave of Gen AI Adoption and Impact in Healthcare," featuring:

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield's Healthworx Ventures', Managing Partner and Vice President, Venture Capital, Doba Parushev

Black Opal Ventures' Founder, Tara Bishop

"The Healthcare Innovation Congress brings the entire ecosystem together, and that includes investors and startups. While so much of the recent buzz is centered on generative AI, and rightly so, there is so much more to explore when it comes to other investment opportunities and evaluating practical next steps with new technologies and burgeoning solutions. We are excited to bring the investor and startup communities together in a large forum and continue our mission to further innovation in healthcare," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, EVP of Strategy and Content, at The Healthcare Innovation Company.

Additional investor insights at thINc360 will be delivered by:

Physician Innovator, Chief Medical Officer, Bloom Standard; Advisory Board Member, New Enterprise Ventures, Alyssa Abo

Endeavor Venture Funds & Venture Studio, Managing Partner and CIO, Martin Alexander Gershon

Totipotent Capital and 2raze, Managing Partner, Shana Lawlor

Early registration deadlines are in effect, with the next one expiring on Friday, March 15. Prospective attendees and sponsors are encouraged to visit https://www.thinc360.com/2024event for more information.

About The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360)

The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360) is the definitive event for healthcare innovation and transformation. Organized by The Healthcare Innovation Company, the Congress is a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder event that delivers a 360-degree perspective to drive healthcare forward. Now in its third year, thINc360, brings together senior-level executives representing the entire healthcare ecosystem, including health plans, hospitals and health systems, government, pharma and life sciences, startups, investors, and employers. More information is available at https://thINc360.com/2024event

