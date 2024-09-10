Healthcare IT Leaders Selects Kansas City Region for New Managed Services Hub

"The addition of Healthcare IT Leaders to our region is an exciting opportunity for Kansas City's thriving digital health cluster," said Dick Flanigan, CEO of Digital Health KC. Post this

Healthcare IT Leaders is a full-service IT consultancy, connecting its 450+ clients with experienced technical, clinical, financial, business and operational talent. With hundreds of employees around the United States, and offices in Atlanta, Boston and Greenville, South Carolina, the Kansas City location will house key senior executives and give the company a critical operational hub in the Midwest.

"Supporting innovative professional and technical services businesses is a big part of Kansas' economic development strategic plan," said Joshua Jefferson the Deputy Secretary of Business Development for the Kansas Department of Commerce. "Attracting Healthcare IT Leaders, one of the industry's fastest growing IT service companies, is a huge win for the state and the Kansas City region."

The Kansas City region has become a hub for the digital health sector, an industry made up of companies innovating at the intersection of health care and information technology. With more than 100 pioneering companies and a network of 25,000 seasoned professionals, digital health companies in the Kansas City region are revolutionizing health care services across the globe.

"The addition of Healthcare IT Leaders to our region is an exciting opportunity for Kansas City's thriving digital health cluster. The company's expertise in health care innovation will be invaluable to forging new pathways for ideas, talent, capital and customers to converge," said Dick Flanigan, CEO of Digital Health KC. "We look forward to supporting the collaborative innovations Healthcare IT Leaders' presence will foster within our robust network of digital health companies."

"In today's highly competitive economic development landscape, exceptional real estate, strong workforce and a vibrant community are key to attracting successful office deals. Kansas City offers all these advantages at a world-class level," said Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council.

About Healthcare IT Leaders

Healthcare IT Leaders is a national leader in IT consulting and workforce solutions. We help leading hospitals and health systems achieve their goals for digital transformation and optimal patient care with implementation services, project management, consulting, managed services and talent solutions. | healthcareitleaders.com

About the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC)

Serving the 18-county, two-state Kansas City area, the Kansas City Area Development Council is an economic development nonprofit that promotes the region's business and lifestyle assets to companies and talent around the world. Working closely with its two states, and 50-plus county and community partners, the region has attracted more than 64,000 new jobs over its 45-year history. KCADC also leads the efforts behind the KC Animal Health Corridor, KC SmartPort, TeamKC, KC Global Design and KC Heartland. | thinkKC.com

Media Contact

Kate Traina, Violet PR, 908.967.2117, [email protected], https://www.violetpr.com/

SOURCE Kansas City Area Development Council