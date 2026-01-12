Healthcare Leader Fred Hassan Appointed Executive Chair of Norstella

Norstella, a leading global provider of pharma intelligence solutions, announced today that healthcare industry leader Fred Hassan has been appointed Executive Chair.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry leader to help guide growth of parent company to Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo, Skipta, and The Dedham Group.

Hassan, who joined Norstella's Board of Directors in 2023, brings decades of leadership experience across global pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations. He previously served as CEO of several major pharmaceutical companies and held senior leadership roles at some of the world's most prominent organizations, including Schering-Plough, Pharmacia Corporation, and Bausch & Lomb. Fred played a major role in the 2009 ACA legislation, and an even larger role in the introduction of the landmark Part D drug benefit for seniors in 2003. He has also served on the boards of numerous healthcare and life sciences organizations.

"Norstella plays a critical role in helping life sciences organizations make faster, better decisions to improve patient outcomes by using real-world data and AI to identify overlooked patients," Hassan said. "I'm honored to step into this role and work more closely with the leadership team as the company continues to innovate, scale its platforms, and support the industry in delivering effective therapies to patients who need them most."

As a widely-recognized thought leader and innovator in healthcare, Hassan has a long-standing commitment to patient-centered care, advancing innovation, and improving access to medicines, particularly for underserved communities. His deep industry expertise and extensive network will further strengthen Norstella's ability to serve customers across research, development, commercialization, and market access.

