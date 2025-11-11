Healthcare Leader Richie Hosein Launches FreeHealth.AI -- A Global Movement to Make Free, Intelligent Healthcare Accessible to All

"FreeHealth isn't just a company. It's a commitment to change how the world experiences care," said Richie Hosein, Founder and Visionary. Post this

Key features of the FreeHealth platform include:

Concierge MD - The most advanced fully interactive digital twin — an AI agent brings third-party data, genomic digital twin technology, and SLMs to help you predict, discuss, and prevent issues before they arise.

Health Loop - Stay connected to loved ones' wellness and motivate each other through shared insights and healthy competition.

AutoBook - An intelligent agent that finds the right doctor, books the appointment, and syncs it with your schedule.

Care Advocate - Your personal advocate in every appointment — ensuring your voice is heard and your care aligns with your digital twin.

Health ID - Seamless biometric authentication and instant FDA-approved vitals check secured by Passkey encryption.

Medimart - Your all-in-one medical marketplace — instantly showing real-time prices, benefits, and coverage.

Medilink - A unified hub connecting all your health devices and records for smarter, preventative care.

My Data - Your data, your control — grant permission, get paid, and stay fully in charge of how it's used.

"FreeHealth isn't just a company. It's a commitment to change how the world experiences care," said Richie Hosein, Founder and Visionary.

After 26 years of leadership in healthcare, Hosein has seen what's broken, and now he's building something that can fix it, continues Hosein, "We want to make AI an everyday tool that serves as a check engine light for the human body, detecting, preventing, and guiding care long before illness begins."

This announcement comes on the tail of a government shutdown, during which insurance companies continued to be paid out at record amounts, while services have been compromised for Americans.

"The prevailing medical model is increasingly demonstrating the limits of episodic sick care," said Sumit Nagpal, Chair and CEO of Cherish. "Richie Hosein and his FreeHealth venture join a growing list of companies imagining and creating a new health model focused on an all-of-life preventive care and wellbeing. We wish Richie tremendous success in his venture!"

"This is a movement for people who believe healthcare should be proactive, personal, private, and free," says Sulaiman Mustapha, who joins FreeHealth as Chief Innovation Officer.

FreeHealth is bringing together already successful technologies and platforms and uniting them in one digital location.

"Just as Airbnb, Uber, Meta, and other tech giants have established platforms where they brought incredible technologies together to establish a culture of community and progress - we plan to do the same with health care. Really becoming the home for health for you and your loved ones," says Sulaiman Mustapha, inventor, innovation consultant, and technical advisor.

FreeHealth combines real-time data from facial scans, wearables, ambient sensors, and biological inputs to create a living digital twin, a constantly evolving reflection of a person's health for the individual's best customized care. This twin enables early warning, personalized guidance, and continuous optimization, putting every user in control of their wellbeing.

