Healthcare Leaders Unite to Address Creating the Best Experience for Marginalized Populations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In expanding its commitment to elevate the human experience in healthcare, The Beryl Institute introduces the Essential Hospitals Forum, a community comprised of members of The Beryl Institute who work in Essential/Safety Net Hospitals. Essential Hospitals share a mission to care for all people, regardless of their financial means and insurance status.
The Forum comprises individuals committed to sustained and purposeful connection, learning, conversation, and sharing in a supportive and affirmative environment, a confidential space where ideas are focused solely on collective improvement. Designed specifically for this segment of the community, the group will focus on highlighting and sharing positive experience efforts while addressing common issues to include application, impact, measurement, and lessons learned.
The formation of the Essential Hospitals Forum puts a stake in the ground for the safety net community and provides a way to elevate and celebrate the unique situations and actions they take to ensure the best in experience for all in their care and those who serve.
"Essential Hospitals are a vital part of the healthcare ecosystem, caring for our marginalized populations. They too face unique challenges and realities as they seek to provide the best experience for all they serve," said Jason A. Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President & CEO, The Beryl Institute. "We are excited that the Essential Hospitals Forum will provide a safe place for leaders in these organizations to come together, share practices and challenges, and work together to transform the human experience in healthcare."
The Beryl Institute is the global community of practice committed to elevating the human experience in healthcare. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, those who work in healthcare, and the communities they serve. We define patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.
