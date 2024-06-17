Healthcare Luminaries Headline the 2024 Population Health Alliance Innovation and Adoption Summit- Oct 23-24, 2024

"Attend the Population Health Alliance Innovation and Adoption Summit and hear our amazing speakers while collaborating with like-minded individuals focused on improving population health, access and equity," said Bill Lucia, PHA Board Member and Executive Director Bill Lucia Associates Post this

In addition to interactive sessions and networking opportunities, here are some additional event highlights:

Luncheon Keynote: Election Predictions Implications for Healthcare and the Advancement of VBC presented by Anne Marie Lauterbach , Principal at Leavitt Partners.





, Principal at Leavitt Partners. Fireside Chat: Advancing Senior Health Through Innovative Strategies

Moderated by Rose Maljanian, Population Health Alliance Chairman of the Board and Chair Emeritus & CEO HealthCAWS and Mary Beth Donahue, President & CEO, Better Medicare Alliance, two health plan leaders will showcase what works.

Fireside Chat: Healthcare Investor Views of Population Health

Moderated by Bill Lucia, Executive Director, Bill Lucia Associates, LLC. Bill will chat with Scott Whyte, Partner Value Creation, HEP Fund.

Plus, expert panels on topics ranging from Advancing Digital Healthcare, Medicaid Quality, Healthcare Systems Challenges and Solutions, and Social Care & Health Equity.

Registration is now open, click here!

Sponsorship opportunities also remain open for the Summit. Interested organizations may review the sponsorship guide here: PHA SPONSOR GUIIDE 2024 (populationhealthalliance.org)

About Population Health Alliance

Established in 1998, Population Health Alliance (PHA) is the industry's only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health management, representing stakeholders (e.g., health systems, health plans, employer solutions, academia, biopharma and technology companies) from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes optimize the consumer and provider experience and drive affordability. Learn more at www.populationhealthalliance.org

Media Contact

Thomas Stefaniak, Populaltion Health Alliance, 1 1-202-737-5476, [email protected], https://populationhealthalliance.org/

SOURCE Populaltion Health Alliance