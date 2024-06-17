Healthcare Luminaries Headline the 2024 Population Health Alliance Innovation and Adoption Summit- Oct 23-24, 2024

The Population Health Alliance (PHA) is holding its 2024 Innovation and Adoption Summit in Washington, D.C. October 23th and 24th at the Top of the Hill Conference Center, as well as being live webcast, and we invite you to participate. As the only multi-stakeholder Population Health Improvement professional and trade association, the event will focus on a changing healthcare marketplace featuring AI and technology advancement, achievement of quality of care targets, cost reduction efforts and other methodologies to improve efficiency and relieve burdens from an already stretched workforce. The intimate environment attracts C-suite healthcare executives and allows attendees build new business relationship partners.
WASHINGTON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Population Health Alliance (PHA), the industry's only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health, is promoting its upcoming 2024 PHA Innovation and Adoption Summit on Oct 23-24, 2024. The event features a powerhouse lineup of speakers and sessions including:
- Keynote Maneesh Goyal, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, Mayo Clinic Platform, Mayo Clinic will present on Innovations in Care Transformation.
- Keynote Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, M.D., MPH, 2023-2024 American Medical Association President, Senior Associate Dean, Medical College of Wisconsin will present on AI Strategies to Advance Population Health Improvement.
- Fireside Chat Moderated by Michael Barr, M.D., Senior Director, Population Health Improvement, Population Health Alliance and featuring Dr. Shantanu Agrawal, M.D., MPhil Chief Health Officer at Elevance Health will focus on Whole Health Population-Based Payment.
- Keynote Dr. Neeraj Gandotra, M.D., Chief Medical Director of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) will present on Integrated Behavioral Health and Substance Use Disorder Treatment.
- Keynote Arrah Tabe-Bedward M.S., J.D., Deputy Director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMS Innovation Center) will present on Updates on the Adoption of Innovative Care and Payment Models.
In addition to interactive sessions and networking opportunities, here are some additional event highlights:
- Luncheon Keynote: Election Predictions Implications for Healthcare and the Advancement of VBC presented by Anne Marie Lauterbach, Principal at Leavitt Partners.
- Fireside Chat: Advancing Senior Health Through Innovative Strategies
Moderated by Rose Maljanian, Population Health Alliance Chairman of the Board and Chair Emeritus & CEO HealthCAWS and Mary Beth Donahue, President & CEO, Better Medicare Alliance, two health plan leaders will showcase what works.
- Fireside Chat: Healthcare Investor Views of Population Health
Moderated by Bill Lucia, Executive Director, Bill Lucia Associates, LLC. Bill will chat with Scott Whyte, Partner Value Creation, HEP Fund.
Plus, expert panels on topics ranging from Advancing Digital Healthcare, Medicaid Quality, Healthcare Systems Challenges and Solutions, and Social Care & Health Equity.
Registration is now open, click here!
Sponsorship opportunities also remain open for the Summit. Interested organizations may review the sponsorship guide here: PHA SPONSOR GUIIDE 2024 (populationhealthalliance.org)
About Population Health Alliance
Established in 1998, Population Health Alliance (PHA) is the industry's only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health management, representing stakeholders (e.g., health systems, health plans, employer solutions, academia, biopharma and technology companies) from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes optimize the consumer and provider experience and drive affordability. Learn more at www.populationhealthalliance.org
Media Contact
Thomas Stefaniak, Populaltion Health Alliance, 1 1-202-737-5476, [email protected], https://populationhealthalliance.org/
SOURCE Populaltion Health Alliance
