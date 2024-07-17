Healthcare M&A Volume Drops in Q2:24, According to Acquisition Data from LevinPro HC

"There are a lot of challenges in the healthcare M&A market right now, so the decline activity is no surprise," said Dylan Sammut, Healthcare Editor at Irving Levin Associates, which publishes the data on its LevinPro HC platform. Post this

The Hospital sector saw a slight increase, with 17 deal announcements in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 15 announced during Q1:24. The largest hospital deal of the quarter is the $886 million acquisition of five undisclosed Utah hospitals leased by an affiliate of CommonSpirit Health. The buyer is a new joint venture created by Medical Properties Trust and an investment fund affiliated with a leading multi-strategy, multi-billion dollar institutional asset manager with a proven track record in real estate investments.

The health technology markets all saw a decline in activity, dropping 11% from the first quarter of 2024, and 20% below the second quarter of 2023. The Biotechnology sector saw the largest quarter-over-quarter decline of 35%, falling to 31 deals.

Deal value in the second quarter totaled $47.3 billion, a decline of 12% compared with the approximately $53.9 billion spent in the first quarter, based on disclosed prices. The spending in Q2:24 was 20% lower than the $59.6 billion disclosed in the second quarter of 2023. The largest deal by price was Johnson & Johnson's $13.1 billion purchase of Shockwave Medical, a cardiovascular medical device company changing how calcified cardiovascular disease is treated with intravascular lithotripsy. According to its most recent annual report, Shockwave Medical's revenue for the FY 2023 was $730.2 million, an increase of $240.5 million, or 49%, compared to FY 2022. The company's Adjusted EBITDA was $242.7 million for FY 2023, a 40% increase compared to adjusted EBITDA of $173.9 million for FY 2022.

"There are a lot of challenges in the healthcare M&A market right now, so the decline activity is no surprise," said Dylan Sammut, Healthcare Editor at Irving Levin Associates, which publishes the data on its LevinPro HC platform. "But those pressures are also forcing agency owners to look for larger partners, whether it's private equity platforms or health systems. There will still be plenty of activity in the lower- to middle-markets."

