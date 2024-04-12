Healthcare M&A Volume Falls in Q1:24, According to Acquisition Data from LevinPro HC

"All of the headwinds that the industry faced in 2023 are here to stay for the foreseeable future. We still expect plenty of M&A activity, but some buyers and investors will pause or slow down until market conditions improve." Post this

Activity in the technology sectors declined by 8% compared with activity in the fourth quarter of 2023. Activity in the Biotechnology & Pharma industry only fell by 3% in Q1:24 compared with the previous quarter, and eHealth transaction volume fell by only four deals. Demand for firms that provide telehealth services and revenue cycle management platforms kept eHealth investment activity healthy.

Announced spending hit $53.3 billion in Q1:24, a steep decline of 32% compared with Q4:23 and 27% compared with Q1:23. The largest deal by announced purchase price in Q1:24 was Novo Holdings A/S' acquisition of Catalent, Inc. for $16.5 billion. Catalent is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) partner for personalized medicines, blockbuster drugs and consumer health brand extensions. Novo Holdings A/S, based in Denmark, is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

"Industry experts we spoke with last year expected more of the same in 2024," said Dylan Sammut, Editor of Health Care at Irving Levin Associates, which publishes the data on its LevinPro HC platform. "All of the headwinds that the industry faced in 2023 are here to stay for the foreseeable future. We still expect plenty of M&A activity, but some buyers and investors will pause or slow down until market conditions improve."

To read more on healthcare M&A activity in the first quarter of 2024, check out April's issue "Health Care M&A News" here, the monthly newsletter published by LevinPro HC.

All quarterly results are published in The Health Care M&A Report, which is part of the Irving Levin Associates and LevinPro investment research source.

