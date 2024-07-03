Healthcare Marketing Experts Team Up To Share Best Practices For Reaching Doctors

American Hospital Association's Marketing Wing Recruits Miami Ad Agency CEO and Atlanta Data Company's VP For Physician Strategy Program
MIAMI, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The professional membership group of the American Hospital Association focused on healthcare marketing has enlisted experts from the advertising agency universe and the provider data sector to share insights about the best methods for reaching and influencing physicians and other healthcare providers. Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of the Miami-based healthcare advertising agency, The Weinbach Group, along with Nathan Lenyszyn, vice president of marketing for HealthLink Dimensions will co-present a webinar titled, "Communication Preferences Among Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, & PAs," which will explore results from surveys conducted among hundreds of medical providers about their information sources and media habits. The webinar series is part of a course, Foundations of Physician Strategy for Health Care Marketers, offered by the Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development (SHSMD), which is part of the American Hospital Association.
HealthLink Dimensions has curated the largest database of physicians and healthcare providers in the U.S. and works with hospitals and health systems, along with other enterprises that seek to connect with providers. For several years, the company has partnered with healthcare marketing firm, The Weinbach Group, to increase visibility for its services and for the research it conducts, including its annual Physician Communications Preferences report.
"In HealthLink Dimensions' most recent survey of doctors, we learned that a third of practices don't allow in-person visits from physician liaisons or other marketers," said Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of the Miami ad agency that specializes in medical advertising. "Fortunately, there are lots of other ways to reach and influence providers, and during this webinar, we will explore the platforms and channels that are most valuable to providers."
Mr. Weinbach and Mr. Lenyszyn will present their webinar on July 11th at 1:00 eastern time. It is one of six sessions that comprise the SHSMD course and is open to SHSMD members for $500 and non-members for $650. Participants who complete the six-session course earn a certificate of completion. In addition, course content will be available to registrants on an on-demand basis.
This webinar marks the third time Mr. Weinbach has been selected by the Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development to present subject matter to its members and the first time for Mr. Lenyszyn. Mr. Weinbach previously spoke at SHSMD's annual Connections conference, once on the topic of healthcare price transparency and once about employed physician groups.
To register for the course, visit https://www.shsmd.org/education/shsmd-education-calendar/, and select the Foundations of Physician Strategy for Healthcare Marketers option.
About The Weinbach Group
The Weinbach Group, now in its fourth decade of business, consistently ranks among South Florida's top advertising, public relations, and marketing firms. The agency serves clients in a range of industries, and is best known as healthcare marketing firm. Notable clients have included ChenMed Senior Care, The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders, HCA, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Jackson Health System.
Meieli Sawyer, The Weinbach Group, 305-668-0070, [email protected], https://www.weinbachgroup.com/
