Healthcare Marketing Experts Team Up To Share Best Practices For Reaching Doctors

"In HealthLink Dimensions' most recent survey of doctors, we learned that a third of practices don't allow in-person visits from physician liaisons or other marketers," said Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of the Miami ad agency that specializes in medical advertising. "Fortunately, there are lots of other ways to reach and influence providers, and during this webinar, we will explore the platforms and channels that are most valuable to providers."

Mr. Weinbach and Mr. Lenyszyn will present their webinar on July 11th at 1:00 eastern time. It is one of six sessions that comprise the SHSMD course and is open to SHSMD members for $500 and non-members for $650. Participants who complete the six-session course earn a certificate of completion. In addition, course content will be available to registrants on an on-demand basis.

This webinar marks the third time Mr. Weinbach has been selected by the Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development to present subject matter to its members and the first time for Mr. Lenyszyn. Mr. Weinbach previously spoke at SHSMD's annual Connections conference, once on the topic of healthcare price transparency and once about employed physician groups.

To register for the course, visit https://www.shsmd.org/education/shsmd-education-calendar/, and select the Foundations of Physician Strategy for Healthcare Marketers option.

The Weinbach Group, now in its fourth decade of business, consistently ranks among South Florida's top advertising, public relations, and marketing firms. The agency serves clients in a range of industries, and is best known as healthcare marketing firm. Notable clients have included ChenMed Senior Care, The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders, HCA, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Jackson Health System.

