+Healthcare Plumbing Innovations for Patient Safety by Chicago Faucets at ASHE 2024

Chicago Faucets has developed the +Healthcare line specifically to address safety and health considerations in various building types. This line features numerous innovations which will be shown in a new booth at the ASHE Conference. Products include the Auto-Drain™ Shower System and the proven HyTronic® for Patient Care touchless faucets, which help minimize waterborne pathogens and eliminate cross-contamination concerns. Additionally, the following products will also be showcased at ASHE:

Low-flow 1911 Model Auto-Drain™ Shower System with pressure balancing valve for facilities that desire a Low Flow shower at 1.5 GPM with integrated Auto-Drain helps buildings meets California's stringent requirements.

stringent requirements. HyTronic® Touchless Faucets with CF Connect Bluetooth Enabled App

Emergency Eyewash and Faucet Combinations

Touchless Faucets with Integrated Thermostatic Mixing Valves

Ligature Resistant Showers and Faucets

Richard Nortier, Chicago Faucets Director of Marketing explains, "Facility managers and engineers recognize the critical importance of using the safest plumbing products as part of their infection risk reduction efforts. Chicago Faucets is focused on addressing the needs and meeting the ASHRAE standards for health facilities. Attendees are invited to stop by our booth and explore the complete range of products engineered for hygiene and patient safety. They provide peace of mind to occupants, staff, and facility owners."

For more information, visit Chicago Faucets at Booth 411 during the ASHE 2024 conference or visit the +Healthcare web page. To discuss an upcoming project, contact a Chicago Faucets representative or call 800-566-2100.

About Chicago Faucets

Chicago Faucets has been America's leading manufacturer of commercial faucets since 1901. Its product portfolio includes standard and made-to-order solutions for hospitals, schools, restaurants, office buildings, airports, conference centers, stadiums, and many other commercial installations. The majority of the company's products are manufactured or assembled in the United States and meet the requirement of the Buy American Act. Committed to reducing its environmental impact, Chicago Faucets is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council, a partner with WaterSense, and a charter sponsor of the Alliance for Water Efficiency. Many of its products meet the USGBC guidelines for LEED, EPA WaterSense and CalGreen.

Plumbing professionals prefer Chicago Faucets due to advanced engineering and reliability of its fittings along with the parts availability and quick ship of products. To learn more visit http://www.chicagofaucets.com. Chicago Faucets is part of the Geberit Group, a European market leader and global provider of sanitary technology with products available in the United States at http://www.geberit.us.

Media Contact

Perrie Hayes, Chicago Faucets, 18478037755, [email protected], www.chicagofaucets.com

