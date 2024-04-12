Healthcare Shares Announces Launch of Health Squared Accelerator Program for Healthcare Startups

Healthcare Shares has announced the launch of its Health Squared Accelerator Program for healthcare startups. Health Squared is now accepting startup applications for its first cohort launching January 1, 2025.

Health Squared is a 12-month comprehensive program that provides selected healthcare startups with investment capital and dedicated support in areas such as:

Investment Capital: Each startup in the Health Squared Accelerator Program will receive investment from the upcoming Healthcare Shares venture capital fund in exchange for a negotiated percentage of equity.

Mentoring From Healthcare Executives: The Health Squared Accelerator Program will connect healthcare startups to healthcare executives and physicians that have commercial experience scaling healthcare startups.

Connections to Physicians & HCPs: Selected startups will also be connected to physicians and healthcare professionals that can give the entrepreneurs feedback on their product or serve as advisory board members.

Design Services: Healthcare startups will receive discounted access to design services for their pitch decks, websites, and UI/UX of their digital health products.

Software Engineering: Healthcare startups that participate will also receive discounted access to mentoring from senior software engineers that can help them build the first version of their digital health products.

Marketing Services: Healthcare Startups that participate will receive discounted access to marketing services to help them acquire customers through digital marketing.

Business Plan & Financial Modeling: The healthcare shares team consists of alumni of top graduate schools such as Harvard Business School , Harvard Law School , Northwestern, and London Business School . Our team will help you write your business plan and complete your financial modeling.

Connection to Legal, Accounting Firms & Service Firms: Healthcare Shares will connect startups to law firms, accounting firms, and other service firms that specialize in working with healthcare startups.

Introductions to first customers: Our business development team will help you find your first customers to test your product out with from within the Healthcare Shares ecosystem.

Events with your cohort: As you go throughout the program, you will network with other healthcare entrepreneurs in your cohort and go through the journey together. You will learn from one another.

Alumni network: Once you are part of the Healthcare Shares accelerator program, you receive mentorship from us for life.

"The reason we decided to name our accelerator Health Squared is that when you square a number multiple times, its rate of progress increases exponentially. We don't just want healthcare startups that participate in this program to make incremental progress, but we want them to use our 12-month program feeling that they have squared their progress multiple times over. It is our belief that by connecting healthcare entrepreneurs with our community of physicians and healthcare executives that care about their mission, that we can help them to have a tremendous social impact in healthcare."

To apply to the first cohort of the accelerator program, visit https://www.healthcareshares.com/accelerator.

About Healthcare Shares Health Squared Accelerator Program

The Health Squared Accelerator Program is operated by Healthcare Shares and is a 12-month program that gives entrepreneurs capital and dedicated support. Entrepreneurs in the portfolio and accelerator program also have access to the discounted services that Healthcare Shares offers via its venture studio in the fields of marketing, recruitment, software development, and business development. At Healthcare Shares, we believe that by putting healthcare entrepreneurs, physicians, and technologists in the same room - we can truly have a social impact in healthcare.

