Healthcare staffing firm Connext, ranks on the INC 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

"We are thrilled to be recognized once again by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation," said Tim Mobley, President of Connext. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and loyalty of our clients. Our focus remains on delivering customized outsourcing and offshore staffing solutions that drive growth and success for the businesses we serve."

Connext's consistent growth is driven by its unique approach to outsourcing and offshore staffing, offering businesses access to custom, dedicated offshore teams that enhance productivity and efficiency while keeping costs low. The company's ability to serve healthcare organizations with new ways to outsource and take advantage of offshore talent is one of the reasons for their continued growth. The company currently serves clients ranging in size from individual medical practices to nationwide, public healthcare organizations.

In addition to its Inc. 5000 ranking, Connext has received numerous accolades for its innovative services and exceptional client support. The company remains committed to expanding its offerings and delivering world-class outsourcing and offshore staffing solutions that empower businesses to achieve their goals. The company now has over 1,500 employees in the United States, the Philippines, Colombia, and Mexico. In 2025, Connext looks to expand its service offerings to India and Eastern Europe.

As Connext celebrates this remarkable milestone, the company looks forward to continuing its trajectory of growth and excellence while disrupting the global employer of record and remote staffing market with a more white glove, full service approach for their clients. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Connext is poised to remain a leader in the remote staffing industry for years to come.

