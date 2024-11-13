Healthcare Startup Focused on High-Risk Prenatal Care Launches Out of Stealth with New Platform to Modernize Gestational Diabetes Management

We set out to standardize and modernize GDM care management to give women and their doctors the clarity they need to ensure healthy outcomes. Post this

An end-to-end platform developed by and for clinical providers

Created with expert advisors in maternal-fetal medicine in accordance with American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) guidelines, LilyLink's end-to-end solution closes the gaps in technology and care that have plagued patients and providers.

LilyLink's intuitive patient mobile app is designed for pregnancy and compatible with leading continuous glucose monitors (CGM), which makes logging simple and unobtrusive.

The EHR-integrated provider portal automatically syncs data from the app and processes it into actionable summaries, while enabling remote patient monitoring that promotes better care, outcomes, and reimbursements.

A virtual care team of GDM-trained dietitians and certified diabetes educators provide guidance and counseling to ensure success for both practices and their patients.

"Gestational diabetes is different from Type 1 and Type 2, with unique care pathways, guidelines, and data needs not served by existing diabetes management technology. Providers are doing their best with the technology that is available to them," said Tyler Rice, co-founder and chief executive officer at LilyLink. "Existing technology has the potential to improve experiences and outcomes for both patients and providers, but clinic staff don't have time to adapt clunky tools to the needs of pregnancy. We saw an opportunity for LilyLink to bridge this gap with an efficient solution designed specifically for prenatal care."

Madison Stanford, co-founder and chief technology officer at LilyLink, wants patients to feel supported and empowered, not overlooked. "The stress and anxiety of a high-risk pregnancy can take a toll. Imagine being handed a piece of paper and instructed to log blood glucose levels, food intake, and medications multiple times a day. Your treatment plan and the health of you and your baby are driven by what you write on that piece of paper — it can feel overwhelming. We set out to standardize and modernize GDM care management to give women and their doctors the clarity they need to ensure healthy outcomes."

About LilyLink

LilyLink is a leading digital health company focused on high-risk maternity care. LilyLink's mission is to develop technologies that improve pregnancy outcomes and lead to healthier newborns.

