Healthcare Systems Turn Away from IT Staffing Firms as Revuud Surpasses 150,000 Contractor Hours and $4.5M in Customer Savings

"Healthcare organizations are under mounting pressure to deliver complex IT initiatives while managing costs and timelines," said Dan Schubert, CEO of Revuud. "Our growth reflects what the industry is already feeling — the old staffing model is too slow, too expensive, and too disconnected from what today's health systems need."

The healthcare industry faces mounting IT demand — from Oracle Health transitions to cybersecurity modernization — while still navigating workforce shortages and budget constraints. Traditional staffing vendors often lack the speed, visibility, and control needed to keep up.

That reality led one multistate regional health system to Revuud in 2022. What began as a pilot to support Oracle Health projects has since scaled into a system-wide contractor strategy:

123 contractor engagements across IT and digital teams

50,000+ contractor hours logged

$1.5 million+ saved through transparent pricing and platform efficiencies

20+ hiring managers now sourcing directly on Revuud

"Revuud gave our managers the speed and visibility they'd been asking for. We're not just saving money — we're hiring faster and smarter." — Regional Health System Executive

This organization now manages a vetted bench of consultants they can deploy instantly, cutting hiring cycles and improving project velocity across departments. Read more about their success here.

Scout: The Next Evolution in Talent Discovery

With Scout, Revuud is preparing to automate one of the most time-consuming parts of the sourcing process: matching the right consultant to the right role.

Scout uses signals like role requirements, past engagement data, consultant certifications, and real-time availability to intelligently rank and surface best-fit contractors. It's designed to cut sourcing time and improve first-time match accuracy — something traditional staffing firms simply can't offer.

"With Scout, we're not just matching faster. We're matching smarter — using actual performance data to improve every engagement," said Schubert.

As healthcare IT teams face increasing demand and complexity, Revuud represents a growing trend: the shift from third-party staffing dependency to direct talent control.

Revuud offers a centralized platform where health systems can:

Build and manage their own bench of trusted IT contractors

Reduce vendor markup and middleman costs by 30% or more

Track performance, hours, and spend in real time

Extend or re-engage top talent instantly

With multiple large health systems adopting the platform, and usage growing double digits quarter over quarter, Revuud is proving that the future of healthcare IT staffing isn't about agencies—it's about intelligent, in-house control.

About Revuud

Revuud is a healthcare IT talent management platform designed to help hospitals and health systems simplify how they source, onboard, and manage third-party IT consultants. By reducing costs, improving visibility, and speeding up hiring cycles, Revuud empowers healthcare organizations to move faster and build stronger project teams. Learn more at revuud.com.

