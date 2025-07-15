Healthcare Systems Turn Away from IT Staffing Firms as Revuud Surpasses 150,000 Contractor Hours and $4.5M in Customer Savings

Platform growth and new AI-powered matching signal a structural shift in how IT consultants are sourced and managed across healthcare.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revuud, a healthcare IT talent management platform, today announced a major growth milestone, with over 4,500 total consultants on the platform, 150,000 total hours billed, and more than 375 total engagements since launch.
This surge in platform activity reflects a larger shift among healthcare systems: moving away from opaque, expensive staffing firms and toward transparent, direct-access solutions like Revuud. The company also teased the upcoming release of Scout, a new AI-powered matching engine that leverages consultant skillsets, past performance, and real-time availability to accelerate and automate the contractor selection process.
"Healthcare organizations are under mounting pressure to deliver complex IT initiatives while managing costs and timelines," said Dan Schubert, CEO of Revuud. "Our growth reflects what the industry is already feeling — the old staffing model is too slow, too expensive, and too disconnected from what today's health systems need."
The healthcare industry faces mounting IT demand — from Oracle Health transitions to cybersecurity modernization — while still navigating workforce shortages and budget constraints. Traditional staffing vendors often lack the speed, visibility, and control needed to keep up.
That reality led one multistate regional health system to Revuud in 2022. What began as a pilot to support Oracle Health projects has since scaled into a system-wide contractor strategy:
- 123 contractor engagements across IT and digital teams
- 50,000+ contractor hours logged
- $1.5 million+ saved through transparent pricing and platform efficiencies
- 20+ hiring managers now sourcing directly on Revuud
"Revuud gave our managers the speed and visibility they'd been asking for. We're not just saving money — we're hiring faster and smarter." — Regional Health System Executive
This organization now manages a vetted bench of consultants they can deploy instantly, cutting hiring cycles and improving project velocity across departments. Read more about their success here.
Scout: The Next Evolution in Talent Discovery
With Scout, Revuud is preparing to automate one of the most time-consuming parts of the sourcing process: matching the right consultant to the right role.
Scout uses signals like role requirements, past engagement data, consultant certifications, and real-time availability to intelligently rank and surface best-fit contractors. It's designed to cut sourcing time and improve first-time match accuracy — something traditional staffing firms simply can't offer.
"With Scout, we're not just matching faster. We're matching smarter — using actual performance data to improve every engagement," said Schubert.
As healthcare IT teams face increasing demand and complexity, Revuud represents a growing trend: the shift from third-party staffing dependency to direct talent control.
Revuud offers a centralized platform where health systems can:
- Build and manage their own bench of trusted IT contractors
- Reduce vendor markup and middleman costs by 30% or more
- Track performance, hours, and spend in real time
- Extend or re-engage top talent instantly
With multiple large health systems adopting the platform, and usage growing double digits quarter over quarter, Revuud is proving that the future of healthcare IT staffing isn't about agencies—it's about intelligent, in-house control.
About Revuud
Revuud is a healthcare IT talent management platform designed to help hospitals and health systems simplify how they source, onboard, and manage third-party IT consultants. By reducing costs, improving visibility, and speeding up hiring cycles, Revuud empowers healthcare organizations to move faster and build stronger project teams. Learn more at revuud.com.
Media Contact
Haley Martin, Revuud, 1 863-409-1490, [email protected], www.revuud.com
