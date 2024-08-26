Healthcare Tech Veteran Mickey Meehan Takes the Reins at Green Security as Chief Executive Officer

Meehan to serve as innovation catalyst for vendor access and credentialing software

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Security LLC, a leading provider of SaaS healthcare compliance and access management solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mickey Meehan as Chief Executive Officer. Meehan brings a wealth of experience in healthcare, software, and innovation, making him the ideal leader to drive the company's growth and expansion.

With a distinguished career in healthcare SaaS, Meehan possesses an in-depth understanding of complex regulatory landscapes and healthcare ecosystems. His expertise in software product development and a proven track record of innovation align seamlessly with Green Security's mission to deliver unparalleled SaaS security solutions.

Green Security's software provides credentialing for non-employee individuals who are seeking access to health systems and hospital facilities. Green Security's cutting-edge platform is trusted by healthcare facilities to safeguard patients and staff, secure facilities and meet regulatory and accreditation requirements for prominent health systems, including Mayo Clinic, Mass General Brigham, Baptist Health, Ochsner Health, Sentara Health, Tampa General Health, Barnes-Jewish Health, and Sutter Health.

"We are excited to welcome Mickey to the Green Security team," said Sean White, Partner at Spire Capital, an investment partner of Green Security. "His leadership, software experience, and industry knowledge will be instrumental in propelling our company to new heights and solidifying our position as a leading provider of automated enterprise access software."

Meehan has spearheaded transformative initiatives throughout his career, including a pivotal role as Group Vice President, Technology & Sourcing in scaling the indirect spend sourcing and technology business for Premier Inc. His strategic acumen and ability to drive operational excellence are instrumental in Green Security's continued pursuit of market leadership.

"I am honored to join Green Security and contribute to its continued success," said Meehan. "The company's commitment to safeguarding healthcare facilities aligns perfectly with my passion for improving employee and patient safety and operational efficiency. Our development roadmap is promising, and I look forward to collaborating closely with the team to continue delivering exceptional customer service and drive innovation. Together, we will redefine and elevate the industry standard for automated access compliance solutions."

About Green Security LLC

Green Security is a leading provider of enterprise access compliance and safety solutions for the healthcare providers, creating a safe and secure visitor environment, while efficiently managing visits from more than 120,000 approved vendors representatives across more than 130 healthcare systems representing more than 1,500 facilities across the United States. Their innovative platform automates vendor background checks and access management, ensuring that only authorized personnel can enter healthcare facilities. By elevating security standards and streamlining processes, Green Security empowers healthcare organizations to protect patients, staff, and facilities while maintaining operational efficiency.

About Spire Capital

Kim Peterson, Green Security, 1 (720) 316-4517

