Healthcare Workforce Compliance Just Got Easier With MedTrainer's Policy Library Innovations

The addition of policy templates for all care settings is the latest enhancement to MedTrainer's award-winning policy management system, built to eliminate the time-consuming and error-prone process that accompanies every regulatory or accreditation change. More innovation is coming with MedTrainer's AI Policy Guardian — ground-breaking technology embedded within the existing policy workflow to further eliminate manual work and keep compliance teams on top of ongoing regulatory changes.

Instant Access to Thousands of Policy Templates

MedTrainer's vast library of policy templates is care setting specific and includes all policies needed for CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid) compliance and The Joint Commission and most other accreditations, along with state-specific needs.

Available policies satisfy regulatory and accreditation requirements for the following organization types:

Clinics and physician practices

Ambulatory surgery centers

Federally-qualified health centers (FQHCs) and community health centers (CHCs)

Home health

Long-term care (LTC)

Skilled nursing facilities (SNF)

Urgent care centers

Users also have access to a complete library of templates for plans of correction and corresponding policies for CMS E-, F-, and K-Tag deficiencies. This eliminates the scramble following a survey and helps healthcare teams focus on implementation, not research.

"We have analyzed and vetted all available document templates to ensure they're comprehensive, fully-researched, and aligned with the latest regulations and accreditation standards," explains Brian Williams, MedTrainer VP of Compliance. "The result is an entire library of policies that I would be confident using in any healthcare organization."

Powerful Workflows Offer Compliance Peace of Mind

MedTrainer's comprehensive policy management workflows keep all related tasks in one easy-to-use platform that anticipates your next move. Whether managing a single policy or hundreds across multiple locations, organizations can maintain full visibility, ensure staff compliance, and respond to regulatory changes with speed and confidence — all within one seamless, centralized platform.

With the template library built into MedTrainer's existing workflows, it takes seconds to add templates to a designated folder and customize as needed. From there, workflows are initiated for board or leadership approval, staff distribution, and electronic signatures. Automatic version and acknowledgement tracking keep healthcare organizations audit ready, and real-time reports surface compliance gaps. These powerful, industry-leading workflows are built specifically for healthcare organizations to simplify the time-consuming policy management process.

The Future of Healthcare Policy Management

MedTrainer compliance experts continuously update existing policies and are in the process of building out additional care settings such as behavioral health, hospice, and critical access hospitals.

Simultaneously, MedTrainer is set to release AI-enhanced technology that will revolutionize healthcare policy management. Users will no longer need to worry about outdated policies or search for compliant language across dozens of sources. MedTrainer's AI Policy Guardian will help you stay proactive and aligned with regulations and accreditation standards.

MedTrainer's AI Compliance Coach, an already available AI assistant, will connect regulatory mandates and accreditation standards to policies within the template library and courses in MedTrainer's learning management system.

Learn more about how MedTrainer's all-in-one platform is simplifying healthcare compliance.

About MedTrainer

Established in 2013, MedTrainer's proven compliance platform accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance, now equipped with AI-enhanced efficiency. The natively-built software platform helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effective management of workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 300,000 healthcare professionals at more than 15,000 healthcare sites across the United States.

