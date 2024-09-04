Healthier Generation Releases 2024 List of America's Healthiest Schools

"As educators across the nation grapple with challenges from historic levels of chronic absenteeism to a youth mental health crisis, America's Healthiest Schools serve as models of resilience and determination." -- Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer at Healthier Generation Post this

Strengthening Social-Emotional Health & Learning, presented by Kaiser Permanente

Cultivating Staff Well-Being, presented by Kaiser Permanente

Increasing Family & Community Engagement, presented by Kohl's

Improving Nutrition & Food Access, presented by Del Monte Foods

Implementing Local School Wellness Policy

Bolstering Physical Education & Activity

Enriching Health Education

Promoting Tobacco-Free Schools

Supporting School Health Services

Sixty-six of this year's awardees achieved All-Star status by earning recognition in all nine topic areas. California, Texas, and Kentucky had the highest number of awarded schools (169, 167, and 117, respectively). Seventy-nine percent of awardees are Title I schools, and 64 percent serve a majority of Black, Indigenous, and/or People of Color (BIPOC) students.

"We invite the nation to join us in honoring America's Healthiest Schools for their commitment to meeting the health needs of their students, staff, and families," said Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer at Healthier Generation. "As educators across the nation grapple with challenges from historic levels of chronic absenteeism to a youth mental health crisis, America's Healthiest Schools serve as models of resilience and determination. With support from Healthier Generation's resources and staff, these award-winning schools are implementing best practices and policies to better serve their learning communities."

In October, Healthier Generation will gather the most highly-awarded schools in Little Rock, AR to network, share best practices, and celebrate at the annual America's Healthiest Schools Leaders Summit.

See the list of this year's awardees at HealthierGeneration.org/2024-awardees, and learn more about America's Healthiest Schools at HealthierGeneration.org/healthiest-schools.

About Alliance for a Healthier Generation

Alliance for a Healthier Generation is a leading children's health organization that advances equitable whole child health. Driven by our passion to ensure that every mind, every body, and every young person is healthy and ready to succeed, our work has reached over 31 million young people and 56,000 schools across the country. To learn more and help make a difference, visit HealthierGeneration.org and join us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

