HealthInno Awarded $145K by Encantado Foundation to Launch Health Tech Workforce Program in New Mexico

"Investing in our local talent pipeline is key to building a health technology ecosystem rooted in New Mexico's values—and to further positioning the state as an emerging hub for sciences and technology innovation." –Stefany Goradia, Head of Education & Collaboration, HealthInno

"Healthcare is changing—and data and technology are at the heart of that transformation," said Stefany Goradia, who leads education and collaboration programs at HealthInno. "This grant allows us to create low-barrier onramps into the sector and address real workforce shortages—while helping the next generation think about what an equitable, innovative future can look like."

Unlike health IT programs focused on medical coding and compliance, this initiative emphasizes applied learning—introducing participants to tools and strategies for real-world challenges. Through hands-on projects in a 'sandbox' environment, learners will work with de-identified data to explore topics like population health management, electronic health record (EHR) systems, interoperability, and social determinants of health.

"Organizations in New Mexico need professionals with both technical and sector-specific knowledge," said Kyle Lee, CEO of CNM Ingenuity. "By combining CNM Ingenuity's proven and highly effective workforce training approach with HealthInno's healthcare expertise, we're going to equip more New Mexicans with the technology and data skills they need to access high-demand jobs in New Mexico's healthcare industry."

The initiative prioritizes learners from regions in Central and Northern New Mexico, where hospitals and clinics often struggle to recruit and retain technology-trained staff. With CNM Ingenuity's support, participants will receive scholarships, coaching, and placement assistance in collaboration with employers statewide.

"For many New Mexicans—especially in rural and minority communities—opportunity doesn't always reach them," said Angelica Maestas, founder of HealthInno and Director of New Mexico Partnerships at Builders VC. "This program is changing that by providing skills, mentorship, and pathways into meaningful, future-focused opportunities."

"We're thrilled to partner with HealthInno and its fiscal sponsor, New Mexico Community Trust, on this exciting opportunity to upskill early- to mid-career healthcare professionals in health-related IT operations," said Louis Jeantete, Executive Director at The Encantado Foundation.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, health information technology careers are growing much faster than average—with roles projected to grow by 16% through 2033. New Mexico's healthcare and social assistance sector is the state's largest employer, with nearly 150,000 workers and $8 billion in wages in 2023. Yet healthcare organizations in non-metro areas—serving roughly a third of the state's population—often face persistent workforce shortages. This makes targeted training initiatives like this one all the more essential.

The program reflects HealthInno's broader vision to establish healthcare as a key application area for New Mexico's science and technology growth agenda—leveraging the state's unique strengths and existing investments to position it as an emerging hub for health sciences and health technology innovation.

The Encantado Foundation grant will fund next spring's cohort, with outcomes to be evaluated and potential expansion into a recurring or national offering.

Healthcare employers interested in hiring program graduates or individuals seeking to apply can contact Stefany Goradia at [email protected].

HealthInno is a statewide consortium established to grow New Mexico's health tech and health sciences sectors. Through workforce development, educational events, and a regional pilot network that helps industry partners identify and test promising solutions, HealthInno is strengthening the connections, talent, and infrastructure needed to position New Mexico as a hub for health innovation. Learn more at healthinno.io.

CNM Ingenuity is a workforce development arm of Central New Mexico Community College. It develops innovative and accelerated workforce training programs to serve key workforce needs in areas like healthcare and technology to foster economic development and job creation in New Mexico. Learn more at cnmingenuity.org.

The Encantado Foundation's mission is to stimulate the development of hire-ready candidates specifically in cybersecurity, application development and management, and IT operations roles. Learn more at theencantadofoundation.org.

Stefany Goradia, HealthInno, 1 5056810088, [email protected], https://healthinno.io

