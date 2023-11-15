HealthiPeople Honors California Caregivers During National Caregiver Month With Free Specialized Training for Alzheimer's Disease & Parkinson's Disease

"Our mission is to reduce caregiver burnout... Both caregiving and self-care can co-exist," said CEO, Rohit Maheshwari. "Caring requires more than love – it takes time, organization, skills, and a lot of energy - and most caregivers fall into the role unprepared." Post this

In 10 years, more than one-quarter of California's population will be over 60. Kinary's training covers essential topics often overlooked when caring for a loved one, such as environmental safety, maintaining good hygiene, creating an emergency plan, or navigating the legalities of caring for someone else. According to a study by the Alzheimer's Association in 2023, an estimated 720,000 people in California live with Alzheimer's disease dementia, more than in any other state in the country. And in 2022, the Michael J. Fox Foundation estimated that 116,900 people live with Parkinson's in California – the highest in the U.S.

"Caregiving isn't a one-size-fits-all approach," said Rohit Maheshwari, CEO, and founder of HealthiPeople. "For example, caregiving for someone with a chronic condition like diabetes can present a different set of challenges than caring for someone with a neurodegenerative condition, making it harder to seek help."

Since the program's launch, Kinary has designed and developed 24 training modules for caregivers in three languages [English, Spanish, and Mandarin]. Trainings are offered in self-driven, online, and in-person formats. To date, Kinary has helped train over 300 caregivers across California and expects several hundred more before the end of the program next year.

"Our mission is to reduce caregiver burnout and make it possible for caregivers to give great care while living the life they need. Both caregiving and self-care can co-exist," said Maheshwari. "Caring requires more than love – it takes time, organization, skills, and a lot of energy - and most caregivers fall into the role unprepared."

All trainees gain free access to Kinary, a mobile assistant [available on the App Store and Google Play] that helps caregivers manage day-to-day caregiving activities and share the load amongst a support network.

In addition to the caregiver training and to complement this skillset development, HealthiPeople is also hosting free training on how to take advantage of its Kinary mobile app technology to stay on top of tasks, manage all medications, plan for appointments, and engage others in care.

For more information on downloading the Kinary app or California Caregiver Training courses, visit kinary.io.

