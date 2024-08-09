HealthLeaders Exchange recognizes the next generation of finance leaders at UpNext CFO, December 5-6th in Nashville

HealthLeaders Exchange, a leading healthcare C-level networking community, will bring together an exclusive panel of future leaders for the first annual UpNext CFO Exchange. This unique program will combine an ongoing learning community of finance vice presidents and other senior titles at hospitals, health systems and medical groups.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthLeaders Exchange will recognize the future leaders in healthcare finance at the first annual UpNext CFO Exchange, Dec. 5-6 at The Hutton Hotel in Nashville, Tenn. Panelists for this exclusive community are being selected from among the nation's leading hospitals, health systems, and medical groups.

The program features roundtables, small-group discussions, and coaching on future skills that the next generations of chief financial officers will need to know. Only 24 rising leaders will be in attendance, with a few slots remaining.