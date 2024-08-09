HealthLeaders Exchange recognizes the next generation of finance leaders at UpNext CFO, December 5-6th in Nashville

HealthLeaders Exchange, a leading healthcare C-level networking community, will bring together an exclusive panel of future leaders for the first annual UpNext CFO Exchange. This unique program will combine an ongoing learning community of finance vice presidents and other senior titles at hospitals, health systems and medical groups.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthLeaders Exchange will recognize the future leaders in healthcare finance at the first annual UpNext CFO Exchange, Dec. 5-6 at The Hutton Hotel in Nashville, Tenn. Panelists for this exclusive community are being selected from among the nation's leading hospitals, health systems, and medical groups.
The program features roundtables, small-group discussions, and coaching on future skills that the next generations of chief financial officers will need to know. Only 24 rising leaders will be in attendance, with a few slots remaining.
"Finance leaders are under pressure to reduce costs, manage workforce challenges, and wrestle with payer problems," says Jim Molpus, Executive Director of HealthLeaders Exchange. "The next generation of leaders may be more prepared to harness the value of technology and lead the future workforce."
The event will feature discussions on what leaders need to know about policy, healthcare as a technology industry, clinical workforce, and next-generation leadership and coaching skills. Hear from Mayo Clinic's Health System Chief Financial Officer, Jim Wilson, as they share top skills that will transform your leadership to the executive level necessary to lead a successful enterprise. There is no cost to attend and travel expenses are covered for invited leaders.
Learn more about the UpNext CFO Exchange online by visiting https://interactive.healthleadersmedia.com/UpNext-CFO
About HealthLeaders
HealthLeaders, an HCI brand, is a multiplatform media company dedicated to meeting the business information needs of healthcare executives and professionals. It offers an extensive and integrated series of leadership publications, products, research, and events devoted to the business of health care. Visit https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/.
Media Contact
Andrea Knowles, HealthLeaders, 800-753-0131, [email protected], www.healthleadersmedia.com
SOURCE HealthLeaders
