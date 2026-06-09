HealthMark Announces Nichole Sweeney as Senior Vice President of Legal & Privacy Officer

As we continue to impact millions of patient journeys every year with the work that we do, Nichole's knowledge, experience and expertise will be a game changer. Post this

Nichole brings more than a decade of experience in healthcare policy, patient data privacy and national interoperability frameworks. Prior to joining HealthMark, she served as general counsel and chief privacy officer at CRISP Shared Services and held leadership roles at The MITRE Corporation, where she managed large-scale health policy and interoperability programs for agencies like ONC, CMS and AHRQ.

As a member of the first Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) Governance Council and the Transitional Governance Council, Nichole helped shape and approve foundational standard operating procedures (SOPs). She has also contributed to health information governance through her work with the Carequality Steering Committee and the eHealth Exchange QHIN Governance Council.

"Nichole hasn't been watching healthcare policy from the sidelines, she's been actively helping shape it," said Joe Licata, chief operating officer and general counsel at HealthMark Group. "What excites me about Nichole joining us is her rare combination of real-world policy experience and deep legal expertise in healthcare compliance. As we continue to impact millions of patient journeys every year with the work that we do, her knowledge, experience and expertise will be a game changer."

"What stood out to me about HealthMark is the culture of warmth and innovation. Trust is at the core of everything we do in healthcare, and the HealthMark team has built a strong foundation of trust in the industry," Sweeney said. "I'm eager to help advance HealthMark's mission in providing patients, providers and requestors access to health data safely, easily and securely."

Nichole joins HealthMark at a time when healthcare organizations are facing increasing complexity around privacy regulations, including evolving state-level requirements and increasingly stringent expectations for patient data access. Her expertise will help guide HealthMark and its clients through these challenges while supporting continued innovation in medical records management and digital health data exchange.

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About HealthMark

HealthMark Group is a leading provider of clinical information exchange solutions for healthcare providers across the country. With an unrelenting focus on the patient experience, HealthMark delivers secure, compliant, and technology-driven solutions to streamline the patient information journey. Our health data exchange solution helps thousands of hospitals and clinics transform administrative processes into seamless digital encounters. HealthMark Group is based in Dallas, TX and has been named to both the Dallas 100 and the Inc. 5000 for multiple years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies in the region and across the country. To learn more, visit us at healthmark-group.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Ann Baty, HealthMark Group, 1 409-607-0950, [email protected]

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SOURCE HealthMark Group