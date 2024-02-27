HealthMark Group and Credo Health Partner to End Chart Chasing with a Comprehensive Digital Medical Record Solution

By leveraging Credo Health's innovative record retrieval technology with our digital release of information platform, we are setting a new standard for sharing important clinical data with patients, providers and other requestors. Post this

"By leveraging Credo Health's innovative record retrieval technology with our digital release of information platform, we are setting a new standard for sharing important clinical data with patients, providers and other requestors," said Bart Howe, HealthMark CEO. "Providers can now enjoy a hassle-free experience, focusing on patient care rather than tedious administrative tasks."

In the United States, the practice of chasing charts places a significant drain on provider resources. This new solution offers a seamless and efficient alternative to chart chasing and communicating through fax for healthcare providers, addressing the need for a streamlined, digital solution that covers both medical record retrieval and release.

"Joining forces with HealthMark represents a pivotal step forward in modernizing medical record retrieval management," said Carm Huntress, Credo founder and CEO. "Our combined solution not only streamlines but also completely revolutionizes how providers interact with medical records, eliminating the need for traditional and time-consuming processes like phone and faxing."

About HealthMark Group: HealthMark Group is a leading provider of digital health information management solutions for healthcare providers across the country. With an unrelenting focus on the patient experience, HealthMark delivers secure, compliant, and technology-driven solutions to streamline the patient information journey. Our release of information solution helps thousands of hospitals and clinics transform administrative processes into seamless digital encounters. HealthMark Group is based in Dallas, TX and has been named to both the Dallas 100 and the Inc. 5000 for multiple years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies in the region and across the country. To learn more, visit us at healthmark-group.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Credo Health: Credo Health's PreDx product offers a pre-encounter risk analysis, clinical summaries and HEDIS Gap Closure through an AI-enabled analysis of digital medical records, allowing healthcare providers to make more informed clinical decisions and deliver more personalized care. Through its innovative solutions, Credo is transforming healthcare, facilitating better decision-making, and driving meaningful progress in the industry. For more information, visit credohealth.com.

