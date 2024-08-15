HealthMark Group Chosen by Florida Orthopaedic Institute to Modernize Medical Record Release

Our top priority has always been our patients, and this partnership allows us to offer them an even better experience in requesting, receiving and accessing their health information. Post this

Provide digital, self-service technology for requestors

Standardize medical record workflows to improve compliance

Reduce turnaround times across the organization

Improve patient satisfaction when requesting medical records

Gain visibility into requests, trends and analytics

Florida Orthopaedic Institute chose HealthMark to transform their release of information process due to HealthMark's long history of success with helping healthcare organizations across the United States modernize their release of information process through technology. HealthMark's patient data exchange workflow involves four rounds of robust quality checks and oversight from certified release of information specialists (CRIS) through HealthMark's technology platform, MedRelease™. MedRelease was the first release of information solution to achieve peer reviewed status from the American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives (AAOE) after completing an eleven-step, high-level screening process.

"When considering our long-term goals and where we wanted to take our release of information process, our decision to partner with HealthMark was a no-brainer," said Lee C. Levanduski, COO at Florida Orthopedic Institute. "Our top priority has always been our patients, and this partnership allows us to offer them an even better experience in requesting, receiving and accessing their health information. We are excited to dive into our partnership with HealthMark and get our patients their medical records securely, quickly and conveniently."

Bart Howe, CEO of HealthMark Group, weighed in on HealthMark's shared enthusiasm for this new partnership, "HealthMark is honored to be chosen as Florida Orthopedic Institute's partner for patient data exchange. We understand there is a patient at the heart of every medical record, and we're committed to maintaining the privacy of that patient's health data while also improving accessibility through a technology-forward approach. We're thrilled to begin our partnership with Florida Orthopaedic Institute and provide a modern, efficient and secure solution to their patient population."

HealthMark Group is a leading provider of digital health information management solutions for healthcare providers across the country. With an unrelenting focus on the patient experience, HealthMark delivers secure, compliant, and technology-driven solutions to streamline the patient information journey. Our release of information solution helps thousands of hospitals and clinics transform administrative processes into seamless digital encounters. HealthMark Group is based in Dallas, TX and has been named to both the Dallas 100 and the Inc. 5000 for multiple years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies in the region and across the country. To learn more, visit us at healthmark-group.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

