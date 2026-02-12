HealthMark Group Expands Digital Access to Medical Imaging with Acquisition of Purview

The acquisition of Purview is an important step in our journey to provide digital, self-service and immediate access to patient health data for authorized recipients. Post this

"The acquisition of Purview is an important step in our journey to provide digital, self-service and immediate access to patient health data for authorized recipients," said Bart Howe, HealthMark's chief executive officer. "Medical imaging has been the long pole in the tent when it comes to providing timely access to health information due to the challenges inherent in DICOM exchange. Our investment in Purview will provide a more complete and immediate clinical picture to providers, patients and other key stakeholders, accelerating care delivery and improving patient outcomes."

The integration of Purview into HealthMark's clinical data exchange solution will provide complete, timely and secure access to medical imaging data across regions, institutions and care settings. HealthMark will roll this integration out to existing customers over the coming months.

"Purview has always focused on breaking down geographic and institutional barriers to medical expertise," said Les Trachtman, Purview's managing director. "Joining HealthMark allows us to address one of the most tedious parts of the remote access to medical records process – transporting those records to where they are needed. By aligning our technology with HealthMark's, we can help ensure medical records and imaging are accessible faster, more reliably and at greater scale - making it easier for providers to collaborate, deliver care and connect patients with the right expertise when it matters most."

About HealthMark

HealthMark Group is a leading provider of clinical information exchange solutions for healthcare providers across the country. With an unrelenting focus on the patient experience, HealthMark delivers secure, compliant, and technology-driven solutions to streamline the patient information journey. Our health data exchange solution helps thousands of hospitals and clinics transform administrative processes into seamless digital encounters. HealthMark Group is based in Dallas, TX and has been named to both the Dallas 100 and the Inc. 5000 for multiple years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies in the region and across the country. To learn more, visit us at healthmark-group.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Purview

Purview is a health technology company specializing in secure medical imaging, intelligent record access, and expert second opinion platforms. Trusted by leading children's hospitals and academic medical centers, Purview helps healthcare organizations break down geographic barriers to care by enabling secure collaboration, virtual access to specialized expertise, and faster, more informed decision-making from medical records and imaging.

Media Contact

