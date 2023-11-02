HealthNEXT Enters Global Market: Building a Worldwide Movement for Cultures of Health and Well-being in the Workplace

Ray Fabius, President of HealthNEXT, said, "We are thrilled to be expanding our global reach and bringing our program to develop a culture of health and well-being to organizations around the world." Post this

The peer-reviewed program has helped organizations maximize workforce health and well-being while increasing organizational performance. With a proven track record of success in enhancing health, well-being, and safety in workplace environments, HealthNEXT is uniquely suited to take this transformative approach beyond borders.

Ray Fabius, President of HealthNEXT, said, "We are thrilled to be expanding our global reach and bringing our program to develop a culture of health and well-being to organizations around the world. From a global view to a domestic lens, HealthNEXT is shaping a future where workplaces thrive, employees flourish, and communities are healthier."

Two noteworthy international healthcare organizations have already joined forces with HealthNEXT in this global endeavor. Cognate Health, in Ireland, and Positive Medicine, located in New Zealand, have embraced the culture of health and well-being philosophy. As part of this expansion, HealthNEXT is partnering with NEXTperts from Cognate and Positive Medicine to bring clinical reinforcement to the Culture of Health and Well-Being program. These experts will be equipped to offer the program to organizations globally, acting as ambassadors for positive change.

HealthNEXT's impact extends beyond corporate boundaries. Research has consistently shown that organizations and companies that prioritize and sustain a culture of health and well-being not only see improvements in the health status of their employees but also experience reductions in healthcare costs. By influencing employees to make healthier choices, the ripple effect extends to their families, homes, and communities, creating a profound and lasting impact on public health.

About HealthNEXT

HealthNEXT is a visionary organization committed to transforming workplaces into benchmark centers of health, safety, and well-being. HealthNEXT's evidence-based approach fosters cultures of health and well-being, improving employee health status, boosting productivity, and positively influencing communities. Through innovative programs and strategic partnerships, HealthNEXT empowers organizations to create lasting impacts on employee well-being and organizational success. Visit healthnext.com to learn more.

About Cognate Health

Cognate Health Limited was established in 2018 in Ireland and is a leading provider of occupational health services to various sectors, including construction, ICT, pharmaceutical, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, finance, public sector, and retail. Cognate Health has developed a network of occupational health physicians supporting services throughout Ireland. No matter where clients are in Ireland, the UK, or throughout Europe, Cognate Health can facilitate high-quality assessments with unparalleled service, helping employers cultivate a culture of health and organizational performance. Visit https://cognatehealth.ie/ for more information.

About Positive Medicine

Positive Medicine is a concept, philosophy, and experience that provides a clear structural framework for changing health beliefs and facilitating behavior change. It is founded on the Māori model of health, Te Whare Tapa Whā, which describes health as an integration of the four pillars of health: Physical Health, Psychological Health, Emotional Health, and Spiritual Health. The principles of Positive Medicine support intentional decision-making and enablement to provide people leaders with the mindset they require to create organizations that flourish. Visit https://positivemedicine.com/ for more information.

Media Contact

