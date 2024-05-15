HealthPrevent360 Rolls Out Personalized, Proactive Prevention in Eight States

Affordable Longevity Achievable for More Americans: HealthPrevent360 Delivers the Most Advanced Prevention Program to Help You Live Longer and Healthier

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthier.clinic has just launched an exciting new program, HealthPrevent360, that changes the way we think about healthcare. This service is all about personalized and preventive care that's both modern and forward-thinking. It was created by Dr. Andres Jimenez, a leader in public health, prevention, and clinical informatics. This program uses the latest health research to help you live a longer and healthier life. It accounts for new technologies like the Prenuvo Whole Body MRI Scan, the Galleri Multi-Cancer Blood Test, and the Cleerly Heart Scan. For some patients, these tools can fill in the gaps left by standard health guidelines and provide important information that our doctors, Board-Certified in Prevention, use to give even better-personalized advice.

HealthPrevent360 is making it easier for everyone to get access to top-level health analysis for about the cost of buying a week's worth of organic groceries. Already helping over 10,000 patients through partnerships with primary care clinics, HealthPrevent360 is now available directly to people in California, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Texas. And by the end of the year, it plans to be available across the country.

Right now, health care in the U.S. mostly reacts to problems instead of preventing them. Shockingly, only 3% of the nearly $5 trillion spent yearly on health services goes towards prevention. Also, most adults between 50 and 65 are not keeping up with necessary preventive care, leading to a high rate of preventable chronic diseases and death. Cancer diagnoses are expected to reach a new high of 2 million cases this year and affect younger people. Heart attacks are often the first sign that someone has heart disease, the top killer in the country. HealthPrevent360 will join efforts to change all this by making advanced and comprehensive preventive care more affordable and easier to access.

Dr. Jimenez explains, "HealthPrevent360 goes beyond usual health tracking by making it easy to combine information from your doctors, labs, and even your Apple watch. Our physicians, Board-Certified in Public Health and Prevention, use AI and the latest research to give you health tips and advice tailored just for you, which helps improve your health and match national prevention guidelines proven to extend your life."

As the interest in living longer increases, many people find themselves confused by misleading programs and expensive tests that may not always be necessary. That's why HealthPrevent360's Non-Bias Guarantee is so important. It promises that our recommendations are made without any hidden motives such as commissions or referral fees; they are based only on your health data and solid research.

Dr. Andres Jimenez, the creator of HealthPrevent360, is a respected figure in health care. He has advanced degrees and a career filled with significant health projects that make a difference. His work continues to shape how we look at staying healthy.

HealthPrevent360 is a cutting-edge platform that provides personalized health care focusing on prevention. Using advanced technology and expert knowledge, HealthPrevent360 helps you take charge of your health to live longer and healthier to support those you love. Health services are provided through Healthier.clinic.

