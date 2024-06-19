HealthTalk A.I. Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Help Providers Expand Access to Care

"HealthTalk A.I. has a proven track record with health centers and offers a flexible solution tailored for today's healthcare consumers. The seamless integration with our EHR via the athenahealth Marketplace reaffirms that we made the right choice." Post this

"We're thrilled to join the athenahealth Marketplace," said HealthTalk A.I. CEO and founder Jerrod Ullah. "Our missions align perfectly, and we believe that integrating athenahealth's top-tier EHR and services with our AI patient engagement platform will be pivotal in enhancing access to care and closing critical care gaps for our mutual customers."

MedCura Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving Dekalb, Fulton, and Rockdale counties in Georgia, is the first shared customer to go live. "We sought a partner who truly grasps the challenges community health centers face," said Denatras Silas, CIO at MedCura Health. "HealthTalk A.I. has a proven track record with health centers and offers a flexible solution tailored for today's healthcare consumers. The seamless integration with our EHR via the athenahealth Marketplace reaffirms that we made the right choice."

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, HealthTalk A.I. joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about HealthTalk A.I.'s new integrated application, please visit HealthTalk A.I.'s product listing on the Marketplace.

About HealthTalk A.I.

HealthTalk A.I. was formed to change the way healthcare organizations and patients connect. Their AI patient engagement platform streamlines staff workflows and enhances overall accessibility by removing patient barriers and automating actions to monitor and support patients throughout their paths to health and wellness. Key features include bi-directional engagement in all written languages, AI scheduling, and digitized intake. To learn more, visit healthtalkai.com.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

