Healthy by Nature® Launches ZeoForce™, a New AI-Informed Detox Formula Developed Using Functional Medicine, Clinical Research, and Proprietary Artificial Intelligence

"Consumers are becoming more educated," Williams said. "They're asking better questions about redundancy, synergy, and real value. The next evolution of this industry will reward brands that design intelligently — not just extensively." Post this

"We believe the future of supplements isn't about using artificial intelligence to replace scientists or clinicians," said Healthy by Nature founder Mark Williams. "It's about using AI to help researchers make better-informed decisions by identifying patterns, redundancies, and opportunities that would otherwise take months of manual analysis."

Addressing a Common Challenge in Supplement Formulation

According to Healthy by Nature, many supplements designed to support detoxification either focus on a single ingredient or combine numerous ingredients without a clearly defined functional framework. The company says this can lead to overlapping ingredients, inconsistent dosing, and formulas that do not fully consider how ingredients interact within the body.

To address these challenges, Healthy by Nature developed what it describes as a three-input formulation model combining:

Clinical insight from a practicing functional medicine physician

Published nutritional and biomedical research

A proprietary AI-assisted research and analysis platform

Dr. Sumithra ("Dr. Sumi") Nadarajah, the company's clinical advisor, helped establish the clinical framework behind the formulation.

"What I see clinically is that many people aren't dealing with just one issue," said Dr. Nadarajah. "They're experiencing the cumulative effects of environmental exposures alongside nutritional deficiencies. Supporting the body's natural detoxification systems requires looking at the entire process rather than focusing on one ingredient or one organ."

Healthy by Nature says its AI-assisted research platform complements—not replaces—human expertise by rapidly analyzing published scientific literature, ingredient interactions, dosage ranges, and formulation relationships that would otherwise require extensive manual review.

According to the company, the AI-assisted process was used to:

Identify overlapping or redundant ingredient combinations common in existing detox formulas

Compare ingredient dosage ranges against published scientific literature

Evaluate ingredient compatibility and potential interactions within a multi-ingredient formula

Identify opportunities to improve nutrient absorption through complementary ingredients

The First Product Developed Using the Methodology

ZeoForce is the first commercial product developed using this formulation approach.

The 16-ingredient formula is organized around what Healthy by Nature describes as a three-phase framework designed to support the body's natural detoxification process: Activate, Neutralize, and Eliminate.

The Activate phase focuses on cellular readiness and nutrient absorption. Healthy by Nature says its AI-assisted analysis identified bioavailability as an area frequently overlooked in many detox formulations.

ZeoForce includes AstraGin®, along with Milk Thistle, Cilantro, Chlorella, Spirulina, and Astragalus Root as part of this phase.

The Neutralize phase provides antioxidant and organ-support ingredients including Dandelion Root, Zinc, N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine (NAC), Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA), and Shilajit Extract.

The Eliminate phase centers on Clinoptilolite Zeolite (600 mg), supported by Apple Pectin, Okra Fruit Extract, and Fenugreek Seed to complement digestive elimination.

Healthy by Nature says every ingredient was selected to serve a defined role within the formulation while minimizing unnecessary overlap.

"What AI allows us to do is evaluate an enormous amount of published research much more efficiently," Williams said. "We can examine whether ingredients support one another, whether dosage ranges align with available evidence, and whether there are opportunities to improve overall formulation design. The final decisions remain human, but the analysis becomes far more comprehensive."

A Broader AI Strategy for Future Product Development

Healthy by Nature says ZeoForce represents the first application of a broader AI-assisted formulation strategy the company plans to use across future product development.

The company organizes its wellness portfolio around three stages of health—Foundation, Fortify, and Optimize—and says future formulations will continue applying the same combination of clinical expertise, published science, and AI-assisted research to help reduce unnecessary complexity while improving overall formulation design.

"We believe consumers are becoming more informed about how supplements are formulated," Williams said. "They're looking beyond ingredient counts and asking better questions about quality, synergy, and value. We see AI becoming an important research tool that helps companies design smarter formulations supported by both clinical expertise and scientific evidence."

ZeoForce™ is now available through Amazon and directly from Healthy by Nature.

For more information, visit HealthyByNature.net.

About Healthy by Nature®

Healthy by Nature® is a wellness company focused on developing science-informed nutritional supplements designed to support long-term health. The company combines functional medicine expertise, peer-reviewed scientific research, and proprietary AI-assisted formulation technology to create supplements intended to work as integrated systems rather than isolated ingredients. Healthy by Nature is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Media Contact

Steven Jackson, Healthy by Nature, 1 2567142416, [email protected], https://healthybynature.net

SOURCE Healthy by Nature