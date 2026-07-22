Healthy Choices Benefit Concert & Festival Announces First of Its Kind Secret Festival Experience in Los Angeles

"This is bigger than a festival; it's about saving lives through information, access, and community." Post this

"This is bigger than a festival; it's about saving lives through information, access, and community," said Mrs. Jackson.

The Healthy Choices movement addresses critical pillars of community stability, including healthy eating and illness prevention, financial literacy and wealth-building, housing access, mental health support, and job placement opportunities. Positioned to draw thousands from across Los Angeles County, the festival unites top West Coast artists, community leaders, and high-impact organizations for a transformative one-day experience.

Healthy Choices will set a new benchmark for measurable impact at live events by being the first festival of its kind to gift 10,000 individuals through large-scale community giveback efforts. This includes the direct distribution of fresh refrigerated food, new clothing, personal care items, and essential household goods to those in need.

The event is produced by a powerhouse creative team, including leaders from Vortex Hollywood, 1500 or Nothin', and We Play Studios, with creative direction by super music producer Caviar. Music Manager Cameron Clark, head drummer of the Cameron Clark Experiment Band, leads all independent artist performance programming for the festival, helping curate emerging talent throughout the national tour. The production aims to deliver a premium concert environment that rivals the highest level of live entertainment on the West Coast.

Attendees can expect a comprehensive range of resources and entertainment, including:

Housing Support: On-site deposit assistance and eviction relief services.

Employment: On-site job fairs and career opportunities.

Entertainment: Surprise celebrity and superstar performances.

Youth Engagement: A children's block featuring reading and spelling activations.

Wellness: Health screenings, preventative care, and financial literacy resources.

Community Giveback: Essential resource distribution serving 10,000 individuals.

The festival also serves as a fundraising engine for ongoing "Random Acts of Kindness" initiatives. As a national touring initiative, Healthy Choices has upcoming activations planned in Phoenix, Arizona (September 19, 2026); Los Angeles/El Segundo, California (October 3, 2026); Las Vegas (November 14, 2026); Long Beach, California (December 5, 2026); San Diego, California (January 9, 2027); Oakland, California (February 13, 2027); and Atlanta, Georgia (March 13, 2027).

Healthy Choices is actively seeking sponsors, brand partners, vendors, auction items, and community organizations to join the movement.

ABOUT HEALTHY CHOICES BENEFIT CONCERT & FESTIVAL

Healthy Choices is a live experience that brings together entertainment and direct community resources. Its mission is to empower individuals through health education, financial awareness, mental health support, housing access, and cultural connection.

COMMUNITY PARTNERS

Aaron Community Cultural Center (Fiscal Sponsor)

Watch It Grow Inc.

CONTACT & INFORMATION

Media Contact:

Erica-lane Brown

818-626-2987

[email protected]

Erica-lane Brown 818-626-2987 Artist Bookings: Now accepting submissions at [email protected] .

. Media Partners: Open call for collaboration on coverage and storytelling

City Officials: Mayors and officials are invited to request a Healthy Choices activation in their communities.

Website: healthychoicesmovement.com

Sponsorship Inquiries: Erica-lane Brown

[email protected]

Vendor Inquiries: Lea'Trice Cantrell ( [email protected] )

Media Contact

Erica-lane Brown, Healthy Choices, 1 818-626-2987, [email protected], http://healthychoicesmovement.com/

SOURCE Healthy Choices