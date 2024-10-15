Healthy Churches 2030 Virtual Conference, A Response to Health Disparities in the Black Community

"Everyday our goal is to reach and provide life-saving information to our community," said Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, Founder & CEO, The Balm In Gilead, Inc. Post this

The conference is designed for faith and community members, public health professionals, and every person concerned with their own health and the health of their family members.

The purpose of the Healthy Churches 2030 conference is to equip African American faith communities and families with knowledge and tools to prevent and help reduce the tremendous burden of health disparities due to systematic racism and lack of access to quality care.

The conference will feature discussions on healthcare innovations and new medical inventions, along with keynote presentations, symposiums, interactive cooking and fitness sessions, and gospel performances. Conference topics include cardiovascular disease, diabetes, genetic kidney disease, prostate cancer, mental health, autoimmune diseases, reproductive justice, periphical artery disease, multiple myeloma and more.

Featured Speakers:

Dr. Joy DeGruy

President & CEO

Joy DeGruy Publications, Inc., Portland, OR

Joel Bervell

Science Communicator

Medical Mythbuster and Podcast Host

Fatima Cody Stanford, MD

Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics

Obesity Medicine Physician

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Dr. Pernessa C. Seele

Founder & CEO

The Balm In Gilead Inc., Richmond, VA

Bishop Horace E. Smith, MD

Senior Pastor, Apostolic Faith Church

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL

Pastor Donnie McClurkin

Renowned Gospel Artist and Minister

Brandon P. Fleming

Renowned Speaker, Author

Nationally Acclaimed Educator

Jovonta Patton

Stellar Award-Winnining Artist

Ordained Minister

Linda Goler Blount, MPH

President

Black Women's Health Imperative, Atlanta, GA

Rwenshaun Miller

Licensed Psychotherapist

Founder & Executive Director, Eustress, Inc,

Dr. Ayo Marie Johnson

Executive Director

Mental Health America of Central Carolinas, Charlotte, NC

Victor Armstrong, MSW

Vice President for Health Equity and Engagement

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

And more!

Visit HC2030.org to register for only $25 per person, and for more information.

