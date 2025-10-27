Healthy Churches 2030 Virtual Conference Building Healthy Congregations, Families and Communities

"Our conference is designed to be a catalyst for change. It directly equips individuals, faith and community-based organizations to take responsibility for their own health choices," said Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, Founder & CEO, The Balm In Gilead, Inc. Post this

"A key component of the conference is to provide faith-based organizations with education and strategies needed to deliver vital programs and services within their congregation and community. Faith communities have an essential role to play in heightening awareness about chronic diseases, treatment innovations, clinical trials, and overall wellness within their communities," said Dr. Seele.

The Healthy Churches 2030 Virtual Conference is for anyone who seeks change and forward movement in their wellness journey. The conference features plenaries, symposiums and panel discussions with faith leaders, medical experts, public health professionals, community advocates and more.

Participants will gain access to vital resources and expert perspectives on health conditions. Conference topics include cancer treatment and diagnosis, Alzheimer's Disease, mental health, men's health, women's health, clinical trials, HIV treatment and prevention, Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis (hATTR), sexual health, fitness, nutrition and more.

Founded on the principles of Healthy People 2030, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services initiative, Healthy Churches 2030 addresses the systemic and cultural barriers that contribute to poor health outcomes. With faith institutions serving as anchors in their communities, their role as employers, educators, and caregivers makes them powerful partners in reshaping the health of their members and beyond.

Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, a Lincolnville, South Carolina native, has been a pioneer in linking public health with the faith community for over 38 years. Honored by Time Magazine as one of the "100 Most Influential People in the World" and by Essence Magazine as one of the "35 Most Remarkable Women in the World," her trailblazing vision continues to drive this national movement from its local roots.

Conference registration is $37 per person and includes access to all three virtual days and on-demand access to all sessions and for six months following the conference. Become A Faith Institution Partner and support your congregation members attending this conference for only $15 per person.

Check out our speaker line-up and full schedule. Visit HC2030.org.

