A growing share of parents shopping for Gen Alpha households now prioritize natural ingredients and high-protein content in snacks. This shift is driving food brands to seek packaging equipment suited to healthy snacks that preserves freshness without added preservatives.

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Packaging equipment suited to healthy snacks now centers on gas-flush sealing and modified-atmosphere technology that protects freshness without artificial preservatives, and Plexpack designs its equipment lineup around that shift.

According to NielsenIQ data reported by the National Association of Convenience Stores, 35% of parents prioritize natural ingredients when buying snacks for Gen Alpha households, while 34% actively seek high-protein options. This trend dictates that packaging keeps pace.

Why Are Healthy Snacking Trends Increasing Demand for Specialized Packaging?

Natural and high-protein snacks generally lack the preservatives that extend shelf life in conventional products, placing greater pressure on the packaging to protect freshness. Nuts, trail mixes and minimally processed chips are especially vulnerable to moisture, oxygen and light, all of which accelerate spoilage and staling.

As more households seek healthier options, snack producers are reevaluating whether their existing sealing and packaging lines can keep pace without compromising product quality.

What Packaging Equipment Do Healthy Snack Brands Need?

Healthy snack brands generally need packaging equipment suited to their natural, high-protein formulas, built around gas flushing, vacuum sealing and modified-atmosphere technology to protect freshness through distribution. Plexpack designs several machine categories for exactly this purpose, including:

Gas flush and vacuum sealers: These systems remove oxygen and introduce nitrogen into finished packages, slowing the staling process common in trail mixes, nuts and dried fruit.

Automated bagging systems: Fully integrated units handle filling, sealing and weighing in one line, helping producers scale output of protein-forward snacks without added labor.

Shrink wrapping and bundling equipment: These machines create secure multipacks for retail display and transport, supporting the smaller-batch runs common among emerging healthy snack brands.

Backed by more than 50 years as a North American equipment manufacturer, Plexpack has supplied packaging systems to thousands of installations worldwide, ranging from automated production lines to semiautomated setups for smaller operations.

That range allows snack producers of varying sizes to find equipment suited to their production volume, positioning Plexpack among the more established providers as the healthy snacking category expands. Its systems are engineered for reliable, repeatable operation over long production runs, a priority for producers managing the sensitivity of natural-ingredient formulations.

About Plexpack

Plexpack designs and manufactures flexible packaging machinery for food, snack and other industries across North America. With more than 50 years of experience, the company has built a large service network supporting thousands of installations worldwide. Plexpack's ownership includes a former CEO who served as chairman of the board for PMMI, the trade association for packaging and processing equipment manufacturers.

Media Contact

Jackie Irvine, Plexpack, 1 (949) 284-5144, [email protected], https://www.plexpack.com/

SOURCE Plexpack