HealthyHome Finalizes Plans for Official Launch in Q4 2024

In its prelaunch phase, HealthyHome introduced its hero product, StemActive (https://healthyhome.com/stemactive/), a groundbreaking wellness solution that supports the body's natural ability to engage stem cells circulating in the body. StemActive has received incredible reviews, praised for tapping into the power of stem cells, which are increasingly recognized as a key to natural healing. HealthyHome has already unveiled several products, with more to come, marking just the beginning of its exciting journey in offering breakthrough wellness solutions.

"We believe in the power of a story that resonates," said Steve Perkins, CEO of HealthyHome. "Our products, mission, and vision speak for themselves, and our community of members has been instrumental in spreading that message naturally. We are not just building a company, we are building a home."

Dr. Amber and Dean De Grasse, Founding Partners of HealthyHome, added, "We believe in the ability to make a positive impact in the world, one home at a time we can truly 'heal thy home.' By focusing on natural product breakthroughs, we help create healthier families, healthier homes and healthier communities globally."

With the official launch slated for late 2024, HealthyHome is set to continue its impressive growth trajectory by empowering members to share their success stories and build a strong, supportive community around wellness.

