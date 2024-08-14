HealthyHome Welcomes Dr. Vincent C. Giampapa to Scientific Advisory Board

"HealthyHome is honored to welcome Dr. Vincent Giampapa as the first member of our newly formed Scientific Advisory Board." said Steve Perkins, CEO of HealthyHome. Post this

Dr. Giampapa is the founder of the Regenerative Medicine Institute (RMI), located in Costa Rica, and is a visiting scholar at the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School.

"HealthyHome is honored to welcome Dr. Vincent Giampapa as the first member of our newly formed Scientific Advisory Board. His extensive research in cellular health and breakthroughs in anti-aging science align perfectly with our mission to promote healthy living," said Steve Perkins, CEO of HealthyHome. "His stem cell experience and forward-thinking approach to healthy aging will be invaluable as we continue to develop products and services that enhance the well-being of our community."

Dr. Giampapa was nominated for a Nobel Prize in 2014 for his groundbreaking research into cellular restoration technology. He also received a Gusi Peace Prize for his work in stem cell reprogramming. He received an Edison Award for developing the first epigenetic nutritional supplement and an A4M Science & Technology Award for developing the BioMarker Matrix Profile-the first computer program to measure aging. He served as a Nasa consultant for the space shuttle robotic arm and has been awarded 24 patents from the United States Government for unique cell culture delivery techniques, stem cell reprogramming, new drug delivery systems, and surgical instrument designs.

Dr. Giampapa is the author of five books on health and longevity and the first medical textbook on Anti-Aging Medicine and Age Management. Based on 34 years of surgical experience and 25 years of research, Dr. Giampapa is passionate about extending healthy life spans with enhanced functions. He views the global aging dilemma as one of the critical challenges for humanity in the next decade. His research focuses on stem cells and our body's innate ability to regenerate and maintain a longer and healthier life span.

"I am thrilled to be part of HealthyHome's commitment to science, research, and innovation," said Giampapa. "Stem cells represent one of the most significant discoveries of our time. HealthyHome has not only harnessed the potential of stem cell innovation but has also delivered other cutting-edge products. I am honored to be a part of this movement and look forward to supporting its growth and education."

Dr. Giampapa's addition to the HealthyHome team marks a significant milestone as they lead the way in developing healthy aging solutions and holistic wellness for the entire family and home.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

About HealthyHome

HealthyHome products began shipping to homes globally in February 2023. Although it has reached thousands of individuals and homes world-wide, it is still considered to be in its "pre-launch" phase, with an official launch planned for the fall of 2024.

Since its start in 2023, HealthyHome's rapid success has been a direct result of its visionary and experienced leadership who are laying the foundation for global growth, groundbreaking products for the entire family and home, and long-lasting financial stability.

Central to its health movement is its flagship product: StemActive – a premium stem cell activator. Stem cells represent one of the most significant discoveries of our time, possessing the extraordinary ability to differentiate into various cell types, including blood, bone, and muscle cells. Learn more here: healthyhome.com/stemactive/

Facebook: @HealthyHomeGlobal

Instagram: @HealthyHomeGlobal

LinkedIn: @HealthyHomeGlobal

Media Contact

Brooks, HealthyHome, 1 1-385-323-5377, [email protected], www.healthyhome.com

SOURCE HealthyHome